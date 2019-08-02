Daily News Briefs: August 2

Adoptive mother of missing teen pleads guilty to murder

SALISBURY — The adoptive mother of a North Carolina teen who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

WCCB reports Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said Casey Parsons was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after also pleading guilty to felony counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, concealment of death and obstruction of justice in Rowan County Superior Court.

Her husband, Sandy Parsons, remains jailed pending trial on the same charges.

The two were charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.

In 2016, Sandy Parsons led authorities to Erica’s body in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

Police shoot, kill man in domestic violence incident

CHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina have shot and killed a man at a home after a domestic disturbance call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that they responded to two 911 calls on Thursday night and Friday morning, the second of which was from a woman at a house who said her father was pointing a gun at her.

The news release says that as the 911 operator was speaking to the woman, the operator heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots inside the home. A woman came out of the home with a gunshot wound to the leg. Shortly afterward, authorities say the police officer encountered the suspect, perceived a threat and shot the man. He died at the hospital.

Police haven’t released the identities of those involved.

UNC system hires president search head at $15K per month

CHAPEL HILL — The search for a new president of North Carolina’s public universities is getting direction from the woman who formerly headed how elections are organized, operated and protected.

The University of North Carolina said Friday it hired former state elections director Kim Strach. Spokesman Jason Tyson said she’ll be paid $15,000 a month. That’s more than Strach was paid before being forced out as elections director in May in a political shakeup.

Tyson said he didn’t know if the university’s governing board will also hire a consulting firm to identify and recruit candidates.

Former UNC health care network head William Roper has been the system’s interim head since January. He previously ducked questions about whether he wanted the job permanently.

Roper took over after former U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings quit.

Crash at Ohio highway intersection kills North Carolina pair

BEAVERDAM, Ohio — Authorities say a North Carolina couple died in a crash in northwestern Ohio when a pickup truck broadsided their vehicle as they were driving across a rural highway at an intersection.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near the village of Beaverdam, roughly 80 miles northwest of Columbus.

Troopers say the driver who was hit and her front-seat passenger died at the scene. The patrol identified them as 77-year-old Suzanne Schaab and 78-year-old David Schaab of Swansboro, North Carolina.

Troopers say the Fostoria, Ohio, man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Times Leader newspaper in Pennsylvania sold to Avant

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Times Leader newspaper in Wilkes-Barre has been sold to a North Carolina media company.

The newspaper reports that the Times Leader Media Group has been sold to privately held Avant Publications. The purchase price was not disclosed. Avant’s leadership group includes Scott Champion, whose Champion Media owns five dailies and 21 weeklies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota and Virginia.

The Times Leader had been owned by Civitas Media of Davidson, North Carolina. Civitas is controlled by Versa Capital Management, a private equity firm in Philadelphia.

The sale includes the Times Leader; the Weekender, an arts and entertainment publication; the Sunday Dispatch of Pittston; the Abington Journal of Clarks Summit; and several digital properties.

N Carolina agency’s Duke Energy coal ash excavation backed

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina hearing officer says a state agency can order the country’s largest electric company to excavate all its coal ash pits by 2030 so that they quit polluting neighboring rivers.

A state administrative judge on Friday dismissed claims by Duke Energy Corp. that North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality can’t order the work that could cut the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies.

The company’s administrative appeal represents the first round of a legal fight that could continue for years.

Duke Energy wants to instead cover the storage pits at six power plants with a waterproof cap that stops rain from filtering chemicals through the unlined bottoms. The company said Friday capping the sites would be quicker and cheaper since excavation could cost billions of dollars.

Review of UNC hospital unit ‘in crisis’ finds no deficiency

CHAPEL HILL — Health officials say an investigation into the University of North Carolina Hospital’s pediatric cardiology unit found “no current deficiencies” after a New York Times article described higher death rates in the unit that performs child heart surgeries.

In a Thursday statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reviewed the Congenital Heart Program after the newspaper’s May 30 story. The paper reported it received recordings of the chief of pediatric cardiology saying during a meeting: “We are in crisis, and everyone is aware of that.” UNC released cardiology mortality rate data to the paper showing more deaths than at many other hospitals.

Hospital officials confirmed receiving the DHHS report, but declined to comment further.

North Carolina police officer shoots, kills armed suspect

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina police department says one of its officers shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a Twitter video that officers were called to a home for a second time in a span of hours early Friday morning. Kerr said detectives heard shots inside the home. The Charlotte Observer reports a woman with a gunshot wound exited the house and told police her brother-in-law shot her and she thought the suspect was going to kill her.

Kerr says officers entered the home and an officer opened fire on an armed man they believed posed a “lethal threat.”

The man later died at the hospital. The paper reports the wounded woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

The department is investigating.

Ultra-marathoner to run in NC park for 27 straight hours

RALEIGH — An ultra-marathoner is marking his 27th year of recovery by running for 27 continuous hours through a North Carolina park.

Charlie Engle of Raleigh says he’ll start running at 8 a.m. Saturday and won’t stop until 11 a.m. Sunday in Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. He wants to raise awareness of the opioid crisis and to promote Healing Transitions, a nonprofit that provides free drug addiction recovery services to more than 300 homeless, uninsured and underserved people.

Engle has written a memoir titled “Running Man.” His feats include running across the Sahara Desert. Last year, he ran 118 miles over 26 hours to mark his recovery.