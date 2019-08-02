ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman has been charged with multiple felonies in relation to the sale of crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Shinekwa Mahongy Scott, 26, of Steele Street is charged four felony counts each possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Court records also show Scott is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Scott is accused of selling a total of 0.7 grams of crack cocaine in transactions with a confidential informant on Jan. 22, Jan. 25 and Feb. 7 and one gram of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 24.

She was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. Scott is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Scott has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Woman charged with breaking into occupied home

The Rockingham Police Department on Sunday charged a woman with breaking into a home and assaulting someone inside.

Karea Armonie Burton, 21, of Steele Street is charged with one felony count each of first degree burglary, conspiracy and assault inflicting serious injury as well as one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Between 10 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Burton allegedly broke into a residence on Glenwood Avenue in Rockingham while it was occupied by an unidentified number of adults (more than two) and children, according to warrants for her arrest. She then assaulted one victim causing a contusion and orbital fracture to their left eye as well as pushed another victim down, warrants show.

Police say that Burton conspired to commit this offense with another individual, Karvonie Burton.

Karea Burton has been placed under a $25,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Karea Burton has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Burton https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KAREA-ARMONIE-BURTON.jpg Burton Scott https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SHINEKWA-MAHONGY-SCOTT.jpg Scott

Gavin Stone Editor