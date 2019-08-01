DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Habitat for Humanity of Richmond County will be a helping hand for neighbors with the support of Enviva who gave $20,000 to a good cause.

The Habitat for Humanity of Richmond County has started a Dobbin Heights Revitalization Project to give locals a chance to help their neighbors and beautify the community.

“It’s a year-long project to give a face-lift to the community,” said Amie Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of NC Sandhills. “It’s a way to do critical repairs like wheelchair ramps. We want to help people, especially the elderly, who need their weeds cut or a power washing on their house. The goal is to help the elderly residents who can’t fix these things on their own.”

Enviva, a wood pellets manufacturer which recently began operations at a new plant in Hamlet, donated $20,000 to the cause, giving the project a boost to move forward. Habitat is already putting the money to good use.

“Last Saturday, we did a large beautification to the welcome entrance of Dobbin Heights (near Earl Franklin Road),” said Fraley. “We planted flowers, fixed the brick frame, re-mulched, cut the grass, and picked up trash.”

She adds a main part of the project is that volunteers will be trained at Richmond Community College.

“Many want to volunteer but just don’t know how. So, this is an effort to recruit volunteers in the community and RCC came in and did the training,” said Fraley. “In three-hour classes, we have built a ramp, learned how to use drills and other tools. We have done two to three repairs in the community but our goal is to do them once a month.”

Fraley said the goal is to do 20 repairs throughout the year and at the end, Habitat will have a rebuilding block party. The volunteers will start a new repair every fourth Saturday of the month.

“Rock the Block will be one week where we will do as many repairs as possible,” said Fraley. “Then we will have a block party with food.”

She says the teaming up with the neighborhood, a local business and the community college has benefited the project.

“The partnership has been a success with Dobbin Heights, Enviva, Habitat, and the RCC,” said Fraley. “It has been a game changer and we have collaborated with a lot of people. We really are just excited and grateful because this is a great way to improve housing and it a good thing for all of us. There is pride in helping your neighbor and we hope this will encourage it a bit more.

Fraley says the team is comprised of 12 local volunteers and though this is the first try, she hopes to build more teams like this in other communities.

“This is a test run and we would like to do it in other communities,” said Fraley. “Call us and we will try to help you get one started.”

To sign up to receive repairs, go to the Dobbin Heights town hall or call Habitat ReStore of the SandHills at 910-295-1934.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Last Saturday, a group of 12 volunteers met at the sign denoting the Dobbins Heights city limit to plant the flowers shown, as well as cut the grass, pick up trash and put in new mulch to kick off Habitat for Humanity’s year-long beautification project. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1327-1.jpg Last Saturday, a group of 12 volunteers met at the sign denoting the Dobbins Heights city limit to plant the flowers shown, as well as cut the grass, pick up trash and put in new mulch to kick off Habitat for Humanity’s year-long beautification project. Last Saturday, a group of 12 volunteers met at the sign denoting the Dobbins Heights city limit to plant the flowers shown, as well as cut the grass, pick up trash and put in new mulch to kick off Habitat for Humanity’s year-long beautification project. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1327w-1.jpg Last Saturday, a group of 12 volunteers met at the sign denoting the Dobbins Heights city limit to plant the flowers shown, as well as cut the grass, pick up trash and put in new mulch to kick off Habitat for Humanity’s year-long beautification project.

Year-long Habitat project, Enviva supporting