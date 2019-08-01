Warrants: man made 5 crack cocaine sales

Burns Burns Watkins Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with multiple felony counts related to the sale of crack cocaine.

Alfred Alexander Watkins, 47, of U.S. 1 North is charged with five felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

On the dates Jan. 23, Feb. 5, March 13, July 9 and July 10, Watkins allegedly sold a total of 2.5 grams of crack cocaine to confidential informants, according to warrants for his arrest. On the Feb. 5 transaction, he is accused of keeping the drugs in his blue Ford Expedition.

Watkins is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $70,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Watkins has multiple prior convictions in North Carolina. He served a total of about three months in prison following a February 1998 conviction on a misdemeanor count of larceny.

Then, Watkins served six years and three months in prison following an April 2001 conviction on one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Most recently, he served a year and three months in prison following a November 2010 conviction on one felony count of selling a Schedule II controlled substance.

His other offenses include convictions on one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting in August 1991, and of DWI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in April 1993, according to state records.

Wadesboro man charged with gun theft

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Wadesboro man with stealing a gun, as well as possessing drugs.

Chadric Mandell Burns, 27, of Flatrock Street is charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed gun, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On July 26, Burns was allegedly found in possession of a 9mm C9 Luger handgun worth $227 which is believed to have been stolen, according to warrants for his arrest. The sheriff’s office also alleges that Burns was carrying the gun while away from his own premises.

Warrants also state that Burns had less than a half-ounce of marijuana, a grinder and cigar wrappers.

He was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond. Burns is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Burns has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

