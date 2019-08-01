Rankin Museum to change its hours

File photo The Rankin Museum of American Heritage is changing its hours of operation. File photo The Rankin Museum of American Heritage is changing its hours of operation.

ELLERBE — As of Aug. 1st, the Rankin Museum of American Heritage is changing its hours.

On their Facebook page, the museum released its new schedule.

“The new schedule will be Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. We be open Monday and Tuesday only for group reservations (minimum of 15 people). Thank you for your patience as we work to update our brochures and signs.”

The Rankin Museum has three main areas of interest which include Natural History, Local History, and Native American culture spread throughout the 4,900 square foot facility.

The museum features multiple artifacts including Native American pottery and art, taxidermy from various countries, and local finds.

Rankin also offers a gift shop, a public reference library, an interactive zone tailored for students, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.

The building is wheelchair accessible, and seats are located throughout the museum for rest.

A self-guided tour is available and takes around 1 hour. Groups may get a talk about the museum by the director or staff.

The museum was founded based on the lifetime collections of Dr. Pressley R. Rankin, Jr., MD. of Ellerbe and is named in his honor.

Admission is $4 for adults, AAA Travel Club adults, $3, Students $1, children 4 and under are free.

The next event at the museum is the Fossil Fair from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. on Sept. 21. Children can mine for fossils at the Rankin Museum and each child will receive a bag of dirt with surprises inside that have to mined at the flume.

The sign-up starts at the beginning of August and will run through the day before the event, Friday, Sept. 20. Registration is required but this is a free event.

Call the museum at 910 -652-6378 for more information.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

File photo The Rankin Museum of American Heritage is changing its hours of operation. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_rankin.jpg File photo The Rankin Museum of American Heritage is changing its hours of operation.