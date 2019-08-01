Birmingham Drug to close after 51 years, Walgreens acquires patients

Ronnie Williamson, Steve and Sue Strohsack, Charlie McGilvray and Bill Roseboro sit at the “Can’t Remember (Stuff) Coffee Club” table in Birmingham Drug Co. on the drug store’s last day of operation. They said they are in the market for a new meeting place. Ronnie Williamson, Steve and Sue Strohsack, Charlie McGilvray and Bill Roseboro sit at the “Can’t Remember (Stuff) Coffee Club” table in Birmingham Drug Co. on the drug store’s last day of operation. They said they are in the market for a new meeting place. Bill and Mary Horne in front of the Birmingham Drug Co. sign on the last day of operation Wednesday. The drug store has been acquired by Walgreens, which will now handle all of their customers. Bill and Mary Horne in front of the Birmingham Drug Co. sign on the last day of operation Wednesday. The drug store has been acquired by Walgreens, which will now handle all of their customers.

HAMLET — Birmingham Drug Co. closed Wednesday after nearly 51 years in business on Main Street.

The business has been acquired by Walgreens. All of Birmingham’s prescription records and inventory have been transferred and are now accessible at any Walgreens locations, according to James Satterfield, area healthcare supervisor for Walgreens.

Satterfield said transferred patients, of which there will be at least 70, should tell Wallgreens that they were with Birmingham, and they may be asked to fill out a patient information form.

Walgreens’ nearest location is at 1500 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham. The Birmingham location will go up for sale.

Mary Horne, a registered nurse who co-owns the business with her husband, Bill, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill’s pharmacy school, said it was time to either sell the store or retire since they are now in their 70’s and have been working long hours over the last several months.

Now, she said, they can spend more time with their young grandchildren, be more active in their church, Masonic Lodge and Eastern Stars, and Mary can be more involved in leading her hand bell group.

“We love our patients, they are like family,” Horne said. “We’ve now had about three or four generations of people getting their drugs here.”

“We will miss seeing you and your family members and want to thank you for your loyalty and support over these many years,” read a letter to their customers. “Your health needs and care have always been most important to us. We wanted you to have all that our profession could possibly offer you.”

Horne recalled the store when it was a hot spot for young kids to hang out after football games to grab a Coke, a sandwich and ice cream back in the 1970’s. Since at least 1954, there has been another tradition at the drug store: the “Can’t Remember (Stuff) Coffee Club,” made up of a group of community members who sit in the store window in shifts throughout the day to share gossip, talk politics and whatever else comes up.

Horne said they started to bring cushions with them for their stay, and she joked that she thought about charging the men’s wives for daycare services.

“I hate to see them close because we’re losing our coffee spot,” said Ronnie Williamson, who was perched in a circle of five other friends around the front entrance Wednesday. “It’s a privilege to come down here.”

Getting a seat at the two connected tables, which are adjacent to an active coffee pot, is first come first serve. Charlie McGilvray joked that it’s a more private place to talk than a fast food restaurant and they get to see “old girlfriends” on their way to pick up their medicine.

There is plaque behind the table that contains the names of club members (there’s no membership requirement), both living and passed, from 1954 to 2004.

Sue Strohsack said they’re in the market for a new coffee club meeting place now.

For customers

Those with charge accounts with Birmingham may send checks or money orders to Birmingham Drug Co., PO Box 31, Hamlet, NC 28345. If you want to pay your bill at one time, the finance charges will be removed.

The Hornes will be available to answer questions about care between their former customers and Walgreens.

Walgreens acquires patients

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]