New car wash hosts food drive

ROCKINGHAM — Zips Car Wash has extended its Grand Opening Celebration in Rockingham with seven additional days of free car washes in exchange for canned goods.

The grand opening was first held July 19 to 28, giving free car washes to residents who showed up with canned goods to give to the Our Daily Bread Food Ministry.

Regional Manager Kevin West says the extension is because of the large amount of giving received from residents so far.

“The outpouring support of the community is amazing here (and) this company is really community-driven,” said West. “So, we extended the celebration another week, until August 4.”

Zips Car Wash, headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 179 locations in 16 states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.

Zips Car Wash offers four levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. The company also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships at most locations.

“We’re working every day to get to know other business leaders, neighbors, and community organizers to see how we can get involved to help the residents of Rockingham,” said Brett Overman, Founder and CEO of Zips Car Wash.

The new business will send all non-perishable food items collected at the car wash from July 29th through August 4th to support Our Daily Bread Food Ministry following the seven-day event.

“As we open this new store, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community we serve,” said David Cook, Regional Manager for Zips Car Wash.

Our Daily Bread Food Ministry is located at 108 S Randolph St in Rockingham. Donations during the Zips Car Wash Food Drive can be dropped off with any team member on site.

Though Zip Car Wash does not have a set goal, West adds they want to give as much as possible to the local food bank.

“We would like to fill the box and get as much as possible for the community and Our Daily Bread,” said West. “We are a new business but our focus is to be a part of the community. Our motto is, ‘It’s about more than car washing’,” said West.

Zips Car Wash offers several programs across the country to invest back in the communities they serve, such as their Drive Clean initiative that encourages student drivers to never drive under the influence. ZipsCares is a fundraising option for local organizations. And for business owners, they can reward their employees with a discount on Zips Unlimited Wash Clubs through a program called ZipsPerks. For more information, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

To donate and receive a free car wash, visit the Zips Car Wash location at 1704 B East Broad Avenue in Rockingham.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]