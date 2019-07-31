Children to venture to Mars in August with Discovery Place

ROCKINGHAM — Children will be able to blast off to outerspace at Discovery Place Rockingham in the August program Mission to Mars.

Aug. 1 to the 31, families can take children of all ages to learn through science about Mars and outerspace.

“We really like that the 50th anniversary of the moon landing was last month and we choose to spotlight the outerspace theme with all for locations, including Rockingham,” said Kristen Swing, director of communications for Discovery Place.

She adds Discovery Place will have the outerspace theme throughout the entire building and lists some activities the children can enjoy.

“Throughout the Mission to Mars, there will be activities to explore space and the planets, coding with robots, and traveling to Mars,” said Swing. “Discovery Place is all about science and leading the way (for children to be involved). There is a great deal of science involved with space.”

Mission to Mars will occur every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Discovery Place Kids in Rockingham.

The activities will range from astronaut training to learning about Mars and discovering how we use rovers to explore other planets by practicing coding with robots. The activities are open to all ages.

Discovery Place is a private 501c(3) not-for-profit education organization dedicated to inspiring exploration of the natural and social world through extraordinary exhibitions and educational programs that inform, challenge and engage audiences of all ages.

It is a network of four hands-on museums in three different cities: Discovery Place Science, a premier southeast science and technology center; Discovery Place Nature, a community nature center nestled outside Freedom Park; and Discovery Place KIDS-Huntersville and Discovery Place KIDS-Rockingham, two regionally-focused children’s museums.

Through the museums, educational outreach programs and professional development for pre-K-12 teachers throughout the region, Discovery Place is a leader in STEM education in the Carolinas.

The price is $8 for children and adults, discounts are available for groups, military, and EBT families.

