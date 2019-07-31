Kids prepare to take the stage for Young People’s Theatre

Richmond Community Theatre interns Savannah Hook, Tobey Lunceford and Mia Grace Franco pose in their costumes they chose for Tuesday in which Hook and Franco are Lunceford’s body guards. Richmond Community Theatre interns Savannah Hook, Tobey Lunceford and Mia Grace Franco pose in their costumes they chose for Tuesday in which Hook and Franco are Lunceford’s body guards.

ROCKINGHAM — The play to be put on by the kids of the Richmond Community Theatre’s Young People’s Theatre is beginning to take shape.

Building off of the randomly assigned title “Rocky and the Rockers,” they have decided on a murder mystery centered around a dance group of the same name. Each participant is involved in the various aspects of creating a play, from writing and acting to set and costume design, and for many it’s their first time with the theater.

By Thursday, the Young People will have the script finalized and on Friday they will hold auditions to determine which characters they will play. Next week they will hold rehearsals, with the final performance being held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. This is the second year that the kids have been in charge of creating and performing the play.

“(Theater) is not just being on stage, there are many other jobs,” said Director Merrie Dawkins. Letting the kids create their own play “gives them more insight into what theater is.”

Even when they’re not being taught, they are still learning while they play. At the end of the first group’s session on Tuesday, they played a game of “Mafia” in which the kids draw cards that correspond to roles they have to play. The players put their heads down to keep the identities secret while the “narrator,” played by Tobey Lunceford, one of the three interns with the theater, alternatively asks the killer, the investigator, the doctor or the towns people to lift their heads and decide what they want to do.

Each actor must play their role while the others’ heads are down, and then switch to defending themselves from accusations that they are the killer. When the killer points out who they want to kill or the investigator questions their suspects, Lunceford improvised the storyline. Giada Terry, 8, who is participating in the YPT for the first time, distinguished herself as a likely front-runner for the role of one of the killers because she played the part to well, Dawkins said.

Terry killed the doctor first because they can bring people back to life, then the investigator who was on her trail, then kept a poker face that left the towns people guessing until the end of the game. Terry said she’s nervous about the performance but thinks she would do well as the killer.

Lunceford and the other interns, Mia Grace Franco and Savannah Hook, are dressing up for each day of YPT dressed as different characters to inspire the less experienced kids to be creative with their characters. On Tuesday, Lunceford was dressed as a fashionable movie star named “Emma,” complete with a red carpet-ready dress and a Kentucky Derby hat, while Franco and Hook were dressed as his body guards named “Jack” and “Dolla’ Bill” with Hawaiian shirts and goofy, over-sized ties.

Prior to the “Mafia” game, Katie Collins, assistant director of YPT, helped the kids narrow down the names for the characters. Once they decided on a cop character named “Officer Goodwin”, Collins suggested their partner could be “Officer Badwin.” Collins said the kids’ ideas have led to diverse array of characters and plot points for them to explore on stage.

