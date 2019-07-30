‘Pink Lady Bandit’ arrested in Charlotte after robbing Hamlet bank

Morales Morales Baez Baez

HAMLET — Two individuals connected to robbing a Hamlet bank on Friday, as well as three other banks in the last 10 days, were arrested in Charlotte on Sunday.

Circe Baez, 35, a.k.a. the “Pink Lady Bandit” and Alexis Morales, 38, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both are from Pennsylvania, according to WITN.

The pair are accused of robbing the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20, M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 23, Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24 and the BB&T on Raleigh Street in Hamlet on July 26. They were located at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites in Charlotte on Sunday and taken into custody, according to the FBI.

Baez and Morales are each held under a $4 million secure bond at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville. Baez is also currently charged by the Carlisle Police Department and both suspects are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the cases, according to the FBI. The investigation is ongoing.

FBI Charlotte tweeted on Friday that there would be a $10,000 reward for anyone who provided information on the fugitives. Baez earned the nickname the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she carried a bright pink handbag into the banks that she is accused of robbing, according to the FBI. It is unclear how much money the pair allegedly stole.

Captain Randy Dover said that on Friday, Baez walked into the Raleigh Street BB&T and slipped a note to the bank teller which said that she was robbing the bank. Dover said surveillance footage caught Baez walking on foot between Raleigh Street and Main Street and get into a vehicle, which police were able to identify.

Dover said they immediately sent the footage to the FBI.

The Hamlet Police Department worked with the FBI, Greenville Police Department, the Ayden Police Department, Carlisle Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware State Police in the investigation and the members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team made the arrest.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that neither Baez nor Morales have any prior convictions in North Carolina.

