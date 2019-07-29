RCC training staff on new cyber security measures following ‘disruption’

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is implementing new security protocols following a “cyber disturbance” last Friday that affected all of the college’s internet-based services but it is not believed to have compromised any student or employee data.

It remains unclear who or what caused the disruption, pending an investigation by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, or what specific services were knocked out. Fall registration was never hampered, and the North Carolina Community College System is assisting the college in repairing RCC’s network services.

The Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president for marketing and strategic planning for RCC, told the Daily Journal this week that “unknown outside parties” caused a cyber disruption in RCC’s server infrastructure.

“The College will be implementing new security protocols to help prevent this type of network disruption from occurring in the future,” Dunn-Ramsay said in an email Thursday evening. “The College will be training employees on these new security measures starting next week.”

It’s unclear what these protocols are and what kind of threats they will protect against. Dunn-Ramsay did not comment on whether the disruption was the result of a phishing attack, a common hacking method in which someone poses as trusted authority figure and requests personal information or attempts to trick an internet user into clicking a link that contains a virus.

At 6:59 p.m. on Friday, July 19 — the day the disruption apparently occurred — RCC posted on its Facebook page that it would “undergo network and server maintenance” over the weekend and that “some services may be unavailable.” At 10:37 a.m. on Monday, July 22 RCC posted that it had experienced the disruption.

Dunn-Ramsay did not comment on whether the maintenance announced Friday was connected to the disruption.

“As these resources work on our network, the College is focusing on our students,” she said in an email Friday. “We will continue to register students for the fall semester and serve students’ needs.”

RCC will switch from summer hours to regular semester hours on Monday, July 29. Registration is ongoing for fall classes and the new semester begins on Aug. 15.

Call (910) 410-1700 for more information about fall registration.

Staff go through training, services return

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

