HAMLET — The City of Hamlet on Friday began the first steps of its effort to renovating City Lake.

Contractors from Garcia Forest Services removed a small side bridge that had significant rot, dead trees and overgrown vegetation from the East Hamlet Avenue side of the lake. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said in an interview Friday that the lake looks like a “jungle” and that by taking these initial steps it has “really opened it up.”

“The City of Hamlet is committed to providing a clean, beautiful, and safe environment for everyone to enjoy at the City Lake,” Blanton said in a statement. “Friday’s initial clean-up is only the first step in renovating the City Lake property and the City is looking forward to making the Hamlet City Lake one of the most attractive landscape scenes in Richmond County!”

Over the next eight to 10 months, Blanton said his focus will be on beautifying the lake through a series of projects. He has identified replacing the pier that goes out into the lake, hiring an artist to design a new mural, and to sandblast the red caboose that sits prominently at the lake — perhaps adding the city’s official seal to the side or something more “creative.”

“There’s no reason why (Hamlet City Lake) can’t be one of the nicest places in Richmond County,” Blanton said.

The side bridge removed Friday was built at roughly the same time as the main pier in the 1990s and had similar damage from rotting, according to Blanton, though the pier is still safe for foot traffic. He said the pier has lasted through the years thanks to repeated patches and “Band-Aids.”

The pier renovation was considered at the City’s budget retreat in the spring but the City Council decided to explore more grant options before allocating the funds for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Blanton said that hopefully by the 2020-2021 budget the City will be awarded grants after they demonstrate their commitment to improving the area to granting agencies.

If the eventual contractor can keep the cost below $25,ooo, Blanton said the City’s budget ordinance allows him the city manager to approve the project without council approval, which would take more time.

In June, the City removed what Mayor Bill Bayless called “dilapidated” picnic tables at the lake, and Blanton said the replacements are “on the way.” This move came after officials received frequent calls in regard to people drinking alcohol in the area and other suspicious behavior, according to Police Chief Tommy McMasters.

McMasters has directed officers to pay closer attention to the area through additional patrols.

Contributed photo Workers with Garcia Forest Service begin the effort to clean up Hamlet City Lake on Friday.