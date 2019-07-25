Bikers to ride for Rescue Squad

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Rescue Squad Benefit Ride and Fun Day is this Sunday in Rockingham.

Clubs are coming together to help raise funds for the Rockingham Rescue Squad after one of their trucks was stolen and later found burned.

The clubs hosting the event are the Steel Wheels, Playaz Elite, Ghost Riders, Ol Skool Tribe, Carolina’s Finest, and the I.R.R.C.

“We will have a Cornhole tournament, a fish fry, auction and a bike ride,” said Joey Bostic, a coordinator. “The ride begins and ends at the Rockingham Rescue Squad building on 1004 Rockingham Street. It will be a two-hour ride.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the ride begins at 2 p.m.

“We also will have music by the Dark Horse Duo and they will play southern rock and country,” said Bostic. “It’s is all to raise money to help them. People talk about insurance but it doesn’t cover the entire cost. It’s a lengthy situation. This truck was used at wrecks and carried tools like the jaws of life on it. Everyone is just coming together to help out.”

Bostic says anyone can donate to the auction or the Rockingham Rescue Squad’s gofundme page, at www.gofundme.com/f/Richmond-County-Rescue-Squad.

“They can make donations at the Rockingham Rescue Squad building and receive the tax write-off from the Chief Scott Waters,” added Bostic.

The Rockingham Rescue Squad Benefit Ride is July 28, 12:30 a.m. at the Rockingham Rescue Squad building, 1004 Rockingham St., Rockingham.

