Chamber encourages shopping locally instead of in SC on tax holiday

ROCKINGHAM — Many North Carolina shoppers will cross state lines next weekend, to shop for back-to-school supplies when the 2019 Sales Tax Holiday weekend comes.

In South Carolina, clothes, computers, and school supplies are among dozens of items that can be purchased free of sales tax during the state annual Sales Tax Holiday from Aug. 2, through Aug. 4. North Carolina stopped recognizing the holiday in 2013, according to the News and Observer.

S.C. Department of Revenue released a statement:

“During the Tax-Free Weekend, shoppers can purchase a variety of back-to-school essentials without paying the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from school supplies, computers, and printers to clothing, accessories, shoes… certain bed and bath items.”

As shoppers go out of state for deals, regional counties will lose out in the revenue that would normally increase during the holiday, including Richmond.

President and CEO of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Emily Tucker says those out of state shopping sprees affect the local businesses.

“I don’t have a number of how much lost (from the canceled holiday), but I imagine we lost a lot,” said Tucker. “Because it’s easy for members to go across the state lines especially because of how close we are to it.”

For North Carolina, the holiday was stopped after 2013, as part of a tax overhaul approved by N.C. lawmakers —as well as a November tax holiday for Energy Star appliances — as part of a broader overhaul that also reduced corporate and personal income taxes.

The holiday started in 2002 for North Carolina and allowed shoppers to save between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent, depending on their local sales tax rates. Families dashed to stores during the holiday to purchase school-related items such as clothing, supplies, computers and sports equipment.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Lawmakers and opponents of the tax holiday pointed out that it was costing the state millions. Also, the Department of Revenue estimated that the state lost $13.6 million in tax revenue in 2012 due to the sales tax holiday.

Tucker adds that shopping locally during the back to school season helps the county because it invests in businesses and local families.

“When you support local businesses, you are supporting your local community and families,” said Tucker. “Those dollars go to the local cheerleader teams or baseball teams. From an economic standpoint, that strengthens our economic base and gives an opportunity to help members make a difference locally.”

Tucker says she will work to have local merchants post to social media about sales before the holiday.

“We can encourage our merchants locally to offer sales to encourage residents to shop locally,” said Tucker. “Plus, you (customers) won’t get the personalized service that you would get here (if one goes out of state). Shop locally.”

The 2019 South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday, Aug. 2, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through Sunday, Aug. 4.

