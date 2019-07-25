Officials offer tips, fans to keep residents cool this summer

HAMLET — Local officials are working to make sure residents stay cool this summer.

Director of the Richmond County Health Department Tommy Jarrell provided some basic guidelines for enduring the summer heat.

“If you need to be outside, please try to do so early morning or late evening,” said Jarrell.

He sent the Richmond Daily Journal short list for residents to go by.

— Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of liquids

— Keep the air conditioner on if at all possible. If no air condition available, fans will help some.

— Do not leave children or animals in locked vehicles in heat.

— Check on your elderly, disabled or homebound family, neighbors and friends.

The Rockingham Senior Center is also collecting fans for seniors in Richmond County.

“Thank you to all who have donated fans and/or funds to help purchase fans for seniors this year,” said Jacqueline Welch, in a Facebook post.

She added that to date, the center has given out 378 fans to senior citizens in need throughout Richmond County.

“However, we are still in need of more fans. If you could kindly drop off a new fan for the elderly in need of keeping cool for the summer we would greatly appreciate it.”

To donate, give to the Rockingham Senior Center located at 225 South Lawrence St. in Rockingham.

Call 910-997-4491 for more information.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]