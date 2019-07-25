RCC internet services partially return after ‘cyber disruption’

HAMLET — Richmond Community College on Wednesday expects to have some of the internet-based services that went down Friday due to a “cyber disruption”, but it’s unclear how long the repairs will take.

Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for RCC, said in an email Tuesday that there is still no definitive timeline for when the college’s internet services will be fully restored, saying only that it will depend on “the progress of the on-going remediation.”

“All campus internet-based services were impacted. However, we are still able to register students and process payments,” Dunn-Ramsay said. “Applications can be completed online through our website.”

She called the disruption “serious” but there is no evidence that any student or employee data was accessed. At this point, investigators have only identified the culprits as “unknown outside parties,” according to Dunn-Ramsay.

The disruption was first made public by the college via a Facebook post from its official page on Monday. RCC is continuing to cooperate with the FBI and state authorities on the investigation.

“With support provided from the (North Carolina Community College System) office, private contractors, and other state agencies, corrective actions have been mapped-out and remediation efforts began (Monday),” Dunn-Ramsay said Monday.

Call (910) 410-1700 for more information about fall registration.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

