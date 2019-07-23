DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Residents have taken it upon themselves to clean up the Dobbins Heights Cemetery which over the years had built up a significant amount of trash from people — believed to be from out of town — treating it as a dump site.

Alexander Robinson, together with his son, Alexander Jr., Nathaniel Rose, Nathaniel Robinson IV and Frog Terry have been out to pick up trash, mow the grass and generally spruce up the cemetery four times in recent weeks. Next week they will start cleaning up twice a week and the elder Robinson said he hopes more people can volunteer, to take the pressure off of them.

Under the rules of the cemetery, which no longer sells grave plots, it is up to each plot owner to maintain their area. The owners used to clean the surrounding areas, but told the Daily Journal last year that they have been unable to do so, resulting in everything from glass bottles to mattresses and toilets to be dumped in the area around the cemetery.

Robinson is currently paying the others hourly for their cleanup work, but he hopes that he can get volunteers to help maintain the cemetery long-term so that their work is not “in vain.”

“My vision is to get the whole cemetery clean,” he said. “It’s looking better already.”

A Hamlet-native, Robinson said his mother, father, sister and great nephew are buried in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery.

Mayor Antonio Blue said there have been several people and groups of people who have reached out to the city and were “sincere” about doing something about the state of the cemetery after the issue gained attention last year. Initially, it was thought that it was the responsibility of the Town to fix the problem, but the cemetery is privately owned.

In absence of funding, it fell on the community to volunteer their own time and effort.

“We need people who are sincere about wanting it cleaned up and want to put forth the effort, not those who want to put a burden on (the Town of) Dobbins Heights,” Blue said. “There’s been some progress and there will be some more progress in the future.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Robinson at 910-206-7098.

Alexander Robinson Jr. mows the grass at the Dobbins Heights Cemetery. This sign had been knocked down for so long that many did not know it was ever there, according to Alexander Robinson Sr. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_cemetery.jpg Alexander Robinson Jr. mows the grass at the Dobbins Heights Cemetery. This sign had been knocked down for so long that many did not know it was ever there, according to Alexander Robinson Sr.

Gavin Stone Editor