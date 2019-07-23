Place of Grace receives $100k Community Foundation grant

Ben Moss, Debra Richardson, Gary Richardson, Chuck Thames and Rita Thames pose with the $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Richmond County. Not pictured are board members Hal Schuler, Terry Lewis, Deon Cranford and Cheryl Lewis. Ben Moss, Debra Richardson, Gary Richardson, Chuck Thames and Rita Thames pose with the $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Richmond County. Not pictured are board members Hal Schuler, Terry Lewis, Deon Cranford and Cheryl Lewis.

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace Campus has received a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Richmond County which will go towards providing showers and a commercial-grade washer and dryer to be used by those is need, and a new paint job for the campus.

The leftover funds will go towards the Campus’ future sprinkler system project, according to Pastor Gary Richardson, which is required to allow it expand to provide temporary housing for women and families, in addition to the men who currently stay at the Richmond County Rescue Mission.

“Now that we have that money in the bank we can move forward quickly,” Richardson said. “We’re very honored to receive the funding to help us facilitate a place that will allow our community a hand up.

“(The money) comes with a great responsibility and accountability.”

This is the first grant awarded to Place of Grace that they formally applied for, according to Richardson. The Campus will have three showers each for men and women and a washer-dryer set, as well as a new paint job for the entire 49,750 square foot interior walls, he said.

Currently, the Campus only has one shower available to those in need, according to Debra Richardson, treasurer of the Rescue Mission’s board of directors.

To maintain the new showers and appliances, Gary Richardson said residents and volunteers with the Campus will take mechanical courses at Richmond Community College.

While substantial, the grant is not enough to fund the sprinkler project which would cost an estimated $183,000 after the first round of bids, Gary Richardson said. He added they have reason to believe they can find a better price with a different contractor and based on the existing infrastructure of their building, which is the former Rohanen Middle School.

Place of Grace, when they acquired the building in a trade with Richmond County last summer, sought to turn the site into a community center, soup kitchen, church and a homeless shelter for men, women and families, among other functions.

“It’s another step closer to seeing the vision come to pass,” the pastor said.

Chuck Thames, chairman of the Rescue Mission’s board of directors, said the impact of the money for the showers and laundry appliances will be “huge” for the community.

“We’ve seen people come in off the street with no job and (with) addictions and lift themselves out of it,” Thames said. “(The money) will allow this organization to continue its work.”

Ben Moss, Debra Richardson, Gary Richardson, Chuck Thames and Rita Thames pose with the $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Richmond County. Not pictured are board members Hal Schuler, Terry Lewis, Deon Cranford and Cheryl Lewis. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1258.jpg Ben Moss, Debra Richardson, Gary Richardson, Chuck Thames and Rita Thames pose with the $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Richmond County. Not pictured are board members Hal Schuler, Terry Lewis, Deon Cranford and Cheryl Lewis.

’Step closer’ to residential status

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]