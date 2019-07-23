Free health screenings and more at local church

ROCKINGHAM —Free health screenings and medical tips will be available to the public at Mt. Pisgah A.M.E Zion Church’s Health Symposium this Saturday.

“This is the first one, we may make it annual, but one of the main ideas is to bring everyone together and educate the community to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Sabrina Ellerbe, coordinator.

Leaders at the church have been planning the event over a month, bringing in health care providers to provide healthy living screenings and discussions.

She adds the symposium will discuss many different health topics, along with a prayer station as well.

“We will have someone speak about neighborhood safety, managing blood sugar, mental health awareness, senior safety, health heart and heart attack prevention and general health,” said Ellerbe.

A representative of Mary Kay will also provide skin tips.

“The Mary Kay rep will give tips on facials and maintaining healthy skin,” added Ellerbe. “She also will give brief makeup sessions.”

The Mt. Pisgah A.M.E Zion Church Health Symposium is July 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1015 Leak Street, Rockingham.

Refreshments will be provided.

“We are looking for a great turnout, to have fun and gain knowledge and help the community,” said Ellerbe.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]