RCC suffers ‘cyber disruption’, but says no data affected

HAMLET — Richmond Community College announced Monday that it had experienced a “cyber disruption” but there is no evidence that any student or employee data was impacted.

In a Facebook post Monday, the college stated that it was working with all available resources to “restore services as quickly and as safely as possible.” Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for RCC, said the “serious” disruption was caused by RCC’s server infrastructure being accessed by “unknown outside parties.”

Dunn-Ramsay did not comment on what specific services were impacted. It is not clear when the disruption occurred.

“We have no current classes impacted. We are focused on providing service to new and returning fall students,” Dunn-Ramsay said. “To the best of our knowledge, no student or employee data has been compromised.”

RCC is working with the FBI and state authorities on the investigation into the case, according to Dunn-Ramsay.

“With support provided from the (North Carolina Community College System) office, private contractors, and other state agencies, corrective actions have been mapped-out and remediation efforts began (Monday),” Dunn-Ramsay continued in an email.

She said the college would have an estimation as to how long the services would be down for and the schedule for repair by Tuesday.

