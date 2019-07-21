Covington awarded Wise Women Win Scholarship

Khali Gallman Wise Women Win Sponsor and Presenter, Latonia Love Covington Scholarship Winner, Doreen Reid Host and Founder of Divine Connection Network, Tondrea Walls Wise Women Win attende Khali Gallman Wise Women Win Sponsor and Presenter, Latonia Love Covington Scholarship Winner, Doreen Reid Host and Founder of Divine Connection Network, Tondrea Walls Wise Women Win attende

Divine Connection Network Association, LLC awarded Latonia Love Covington of Cheraw with a $100 scholarship to attend Northeastern Technical College at the Wise Women Win Team Leadership Conference held June 29.

Covington received the Wise Women Win Team Leadership Scholarship which was sponsored by Victoria Hughes of Cheraw, and Lolita Furby of Charleston, SC.

Women over 40 who desire to pursue higher education qualify for the Scholarship. Applicants must be enrolled in continuing education courses or seeking an Associates or Bachelors degree at area colleges.

Divine Connection Network Association, LLC was founded in 2008 by Doreen Reid. The conference was designed to “Unlock what’s inside” the whole woman. It featured various sponsors and presenters in areas of finance, professional development, leadership, higher learning, and business.

Conference attendees received strength and encouragement with faith-based teachings from “The Whole Woman Presentation.” Approximately 70 women were in attendance and included women from Fayetteville NC, Hamlet NC, Columbia SC, Florence SC, and Cheraw.

If you are interested in sponsoring a Wise Women Win Team Leadership Scholarship email [email protected] For more information about Divine Connection Network Association, LLC call Doreen Reid at 843-910-3927.

Khali Gallman Wise Women Win Sponsor and Presenter, Latonia Love Covington Scholarship Winner, Doreen Reid Host and Founder of Divine Connection Network, Tondrea Walls Wise Women Win attende https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Wise-Women-Win.jpeg Khali Gallman Wise Women Win Sponsor and Presenter, Latonia Love Covington Scholarship Winner, Doreen Reid Host and Founder of Divine Connection Network, Tondrea Walls Wise Women Win attende Contributed photo