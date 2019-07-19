Rockingham Mi Casita moving to new location

Mi Casita’s will move from its East Broad Avenue location after the building’s needed repairs grew too costly. Mi Casita’s will move from its East Broad Avenue location after the building’s needed repairs grew too costly.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham has been without Mi Casita for a while, but the owner says to prepare for something brand new.

Mi Casita first closed its doors around Easter to fix issues with the floor in the kitchen, but Owner Pablo Salgado says the team kept running into more problems.

“We tried to make repairs in the building and we just kept finding more and more repairs like the floors, wiring and air conditioning,” said Salgado. “So, we decided to invest in a new building instead of making all those repairs in the old building. We got a new location and we have people working already.”

He said he is still in the process of purchasing the spot last occupied by Twisted Treats in the Richmond Plaza Shopping Center.

“They have knocked down the walls and the ceiling and are rebuilding,” said Salgado of the progress on their new location.

Neil Robinette, CEO of Tri-City, which owns the shopping center, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Salgado said the restaurant has served many people in Rockingham and he wants it to continue.

“We have been there for 27 years,” said Salgado. “We wanted to get a new place and keep it for generations to come. I want to do the best for my customers so something new is coming.”

“We will advertise and announce all over when it is ready,” said Salgado. “We are getting all new everything so it will take a while.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Mi Casita’s will move from its East Broad Avenue location after the building’s needed repairs grew too costly. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1252.jpg Mi Casita’s will move from its East Broad Avenue location after the building’s needed repairs grew too costly.

Costly repairs in Broad Ave. building