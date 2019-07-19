State News Briefs: July 18

Authorities say autopsy confirms identity of missing woman

MOREHEAD CITY — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says an autopsy has confirmed that a body found this week is that of a woman reported missing last August.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that the autopsy performed on Wednesday showed that Kristen Ashley Bennett died of a gunshot wound to the head. A small caliber bullet was found during the autopsy.

The woman’s body was found on the Branche family property. The sheriff’s office says the body was wrapped in a tarpaulin, and items found on her body were consistent with those described by her family. Her identity was also confirmed through dental records.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Bennett’s boyfriend, Trey Branche, was arrested last year and charged in connection with her death.

North Carolina Zoo worker dies in fall during drill

ASHEBORO — Officials at the North Carolina Zoo say a worker was killed after falling from a tree during a rescue drill.

News outlets report the state Department of Labor says the zoo worker was an arborist participating in the aerial drill on Thursday when the worker fell approximately 30 feet from the tree. No further details were available.

Zoo officials say no animals were involved in the incident, and the zoo closed to visitors three hours early on Thursday afternoon.

Disgruntled employee drives into North Carolina Massage Envy

RALEIGH — North Carolina authorities say a disgruntled employee drove her car through a Massage Envy spa in Raleigh.

News outlets report nobody was seriously injured when a woman is said to have plowed through the storefront, shattering the glass and creating a massive hole.

Brian Murray told WRAL he was inside. He’s quoted as saying he saw the woman hit the store, back up and drive off. He said it appeared intentional.

WTVD reports a Massage Envy worker called police before the crash and said an employee was upset and trashed the store. WNCN says 911 calls released by Raleigh police show a manager attempting to talk with the employee but that employee refused and became angry.

A worker called 911 again, saying the upset employee crashed into the building.

No arrests have been made and the incident was being investigated.

Teacher accused of sex crimes against North Carolina student

WINSTON-SALEM — A teacher in North Carolina is being accused of having sex with a female student.

News outlets report 43-year-old Brian Jacob Weavil was charged Wednesday with statutory sex offense of a child, taking indecent liberties, and sex offense involving a teacher against a student.

A news press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer was notified of the offense that happened in June 2018.

Weavil went on an approved leave in August 2018 but continued working as a substitute teacher. He was suspended without pay in April, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Weavil’s attorney Karen Gerber says the charges are only accusations and that they are adamantly denied.

Police: Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender

NEWPORT — A sex offender working at a North Carolina convenience store is accused of locking children inside the shop and robbing them.

Newport police Chief Keith Lewis tells reporters two children entered the shop near closing Sunday to buy candy and were trapped by 60-year-old Hector Sanchez, a registered sex offender from California. Lewis says Sanchez said he locked up because he was closing, but he then refused to let the kids leave.

He says the kids tried to buy candy with $20 that Sanchez pocketed. He says one of them called their mom, who alerted police.

The chief says Sanchez eventually released the children and was arrested on charges including kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. He says Sanchez admitted to the crimes.

Insteel Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period.

Insteel Industries shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIN

North Carolina sheriff unveils new policy on police chases

GREENSBORO — A North Carolina sheriff has developed a new policy for handing police chases.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the new policy from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers bars deputies from engaging in pursuits involving simple, nonviolent misdemeanors such as shoplifting. A deputy could initiate a chase if a person is considered violent.

The change stems from a police chase in September 2017 that began with a report of a stolen car. A Guilford County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the car, which was traveling at an estimated 130 mph (209 kph) and ran a stop light. It crashed into another car and killed 29-year-old Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick and 32-year-old Stephanie Louise Warshauer, as well as three people inside the fleeing car.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com

Asheville works on plan to develop Thomas Wolfe cabin site

ASHEVILLE — A North Carolina mountain city is asking for the public’s help as it works on a plan to incorporate a famous author’s cabin into its park system.

Asheville announced that it will be having two public planning sessions on Aug. 1 to discuss how to develop the property once used by Thomas Wolfe into an attraction for tourists and residents. Wolfe is known for books including “Look Homeward, Angel.”

The city says Wolfe lived and worked in the cabin in 1937. It acquired the property in 2001 and has worked over the years to stabilize it.

The city says it’s working with an outside design team but hasn’t finalized plans or allocated funding. The approximately 39-acre (15.8-hectare) property is east of downtown near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Prosecutor: Dealer called ‘Cookie Man’ sentenced to 10 years

RALEIGH — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina drug dealer known as the “Cookie Man” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Wednesday that a federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Bernard Moore on charges including conspiracy and cocaine distribution. Moore pleaded guilty last year.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Moore was among several defendants arrested in an investigation focusing on the trafficking of cocaine in Wilson County. They say the conspiracy involving Moore dated back to at least 2013.

The news release says law enforcement purchased drugs from Moore at his home and other places as part of the probe.

Defense attorney Mitch Styers declined comment in an email Wednesday.