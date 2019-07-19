Doctor advises residents stay cool this weekend

ROCKINGHAM — With heat temperatures rising to alarming levels, state official and doctors want you to stay cool this weekend.

“Drink plenty of water, and do your best to stay out of the heat during the hottest times of the day,” says James Lewis, M.D., medical director of the Emergency Department at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond.

Lewis said that he has seen several cases of heat exhaustion come through the Emergency Department this summer.

“The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can appear quickly and without warning, so it is best to take special precautions in this extreme heat,” added Lewis. “People of all ages should limit outdoor activities and please don’t forget to check on your loved ones and the elderly.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central North Carolina. Richmond County is listed with eight other counties Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Stanly, Montgomery and Anson under the watch.

The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Richmond County states:

“Friday through Wednesday… dangerous heat indices of 100 to 105 (is) possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

On the site, forecast.weather.gov, NWS forecasts a heat index of up to 104 on Friday, 109 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Thunderstorms and showers are also forecast to come through the area this weekend.

Temperatures will remain high and cool down through next week with thunderstorms forecast to come Monday through Wednesday.

