Incumbents, challengers file for local elections

ROCKINGHAM — As the filing period for Richmond County’s municipal elections draws to a close, the voting field has widened in several races.

The filing period ends at noon on Friday, July 19. The elections will be held this fall.

At least two municipalities will have new mayors by the end of the contest, with Norman Mayor Kenneth Broadway and Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry declining to seek reelection. Looking to replace Berry is current Ellerbe Town Councilman Fred Nimbs Cloninger, and running to replace Broadway are Adrian Dale Robson and current Norman Town Councilwoman Tonia Stewart Collins.

Incumbent Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue, who filed for reelection on the first day, now has two challengers for his seat: Laperria Latasha Andrews and Rhonda Ratliff Gore. The other incumbents, Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, have both filed for reelection and do not have any challengers as of the end of the day Wednesday.

Dobbins Heights

Incumbent Dobbins Heights Town Councilwoman Mary Ann Gibson has filed for reelection, while incumbent Town Councilwoman Barbara Young has not.

Their seats will be challenged by Edward Lewis Tender and Revonna Charlene Magee.

Ellerbe

For Ellerbe Town Council, incumbents Elsie Freeman and Jeremy McKenzie have filed for reelection.

They will be challenged by Joseph Allan Grooms.

Hamlet

Since the day-one filing of Bayless, Councilman Maurice Stuart, Councilman Joe Robinson, and former police chief Terry Moore, two new challengers have filed for the Hamlet City Council race: Oscar Berry Sellers and Carl Andre Jones.

Councilwoman Wendy Massagee has yet to file for reelection as of the end of the day Wednesday.

Hoffman

Hoffman has the most incumbents up for reelection — five council members and the mayoral seat. Only Councilman Ricardo Anderson and Councilman Rory Kevin Jones have filed for reelection, while Council Members Daniel Kelly, Cynthia Northcutt and John Taylor and Mayor Tommy Hart have yet to file.

Norman

Councilwoman Tonia Collins, whose council seat was up for reelection, is instead running for mayor. Incumbent Councilman Stephen Cranford has filed for reelection, while incumbent Councilwoman Cynthia Ingram has not yet filed as of the end of the day Wednesday.

Their seats will be challenged by Cynthia H. Murray.

Rockingham

All the incumbent Rockingham City Council members up for reelection, Bennett Deane, Anne Edwards and John Hutchinson, have filed for reelection.

They will be challenged by John William Carter.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

