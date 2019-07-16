Police, city officials go door-to-door seeking ‘partnership’

From right, City Manager Jonathan Blanton, Police Chief Tommy McMasters and Fire Chief Calvin White speak with a resident while knocking on doors throughout Hamlet sharing information about how citizens and city staff can work together to improve the city. From right, City Manager Jonathan Blanton, Police Chief Tommy McMasters and Fire Chief Calvin White speak with a resident while knocking on doors throughout Hamlet sharing information about how citizens and city staff can work together to improve the city.

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department, city officials, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies and a group of clergy took to the streets over the weekend to meet residents and share information about the city’s services as part of a new community outreach initiative.

The group of about 40 people, which included Police Chief Tommy McMasters, Fire Chief Calvin White, and City Manager Jonathan Blanton, knocked on more than 400 doors in the Pinecroft, Briarwood and East Hamlet areas on Saturday. To each resident they met along the way, they handed out bags that contained an assortment of items including a letter from McMasters, an activity book that teaches kids about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and tobacco, information on HPD’s new Neighborhood Watch program — and a sucker.

In his letter, McMasters asks that Hamlet’s residents form a “partnership” with the department by: calling law enforcement to report suspicious activity, getting to know your neighbors, getting involved in the Neighborhood Watch, keeping porch and exterior lights on at night, and avoiding leaving valuables in cars.

“The Hamlet Police Department vows never to compromise its integrity, never to betray the public’s trust, always be accountable for our actions, and maintain the highest ethical standards in our service to the Citizens of Hamlet,” reads McMasters’ letter. “Remember it it impossible for law enforcement to be everywhere at all times, we need citizens to be our additional sets of eyes and ears.”

Through this community outreach effort, and HPD’s “Adopt-A-Block” program announced last week, Captain Randy Dover said they will knock on every door in Hamlet by next year.

“If we have a better relationship (with residents) they can give us a better idea of how to best help them,” Dover said. “This is the way it’s going to be in Hamlet.”

Dover added that this community outreach effort was different than previous attempts to reach out to the community because there were so many more people involved.

Adopt-A-Block will begin Saturday, Aug. 3, with officers showing up to residents’ homes unannounced — though without intent to make arrests. Officers will be assigned blocks in residential areas and will rotate to new areas at least every six months. Officers have been directed to make “assertive attempts” to visit each house in their area under the belief that getting to know residents on a personal level will make them more comfortable talking to police.

“Our instructions to the residents are: there’s no need to worry when they hear the knock and see Law Enforcement standing at their door; it isn’t a round-up, a warrant, or an investigation,” read HPD’s announcement of the program. “The police just want a little one-on-one time to get to know the residents in the neighborhood and establish a greater bond with those they serve.”

The information meeting for the Neighborhood Watch program will be held at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Hamlet City Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 Main St. To RSVP, email Dover at [email protected] The meeting will instruct residents on how to effectively assist law enforcement and will set up individual roles so that the group can run itself, though with support from HPD.

Officials go door-to-door in Hamlet

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

