Seniors to learn self defense

Courtesy photo Trevor Cowen teaches Hamlet ladies self defense moves and led a disscusion about personal proctection at the Hamlet Senior Center. Courtesy photo Trevor Cowen teaches Hamlet ladies self defense moves and led a disscusion about personal proctection at the Hamlet Senior Center.

HAMLET — Self-defense has become a vital skill for women, and they can learn some basics at the Hamlet Senior Center.

On Thursday, the ladies will be taught by SRO Anne Griffin prevention tactics, protection techniques and skills to prevent attacks from occurring.

“It’s a way for them to protect themselves,” said Sarah Locklear, director for the Hamlet Senior Center. “It could be the difference between life and death.

“It’s a benefit to learn self-defense: teaching them to how to prevent an attack or how to handle someone taking something away from you because if they decide to attack you, you have a way to defend yourself.”

The next self-defense class for senior women is July 18, 9 a.m., at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

Locklear said if someone tries to steal your wallet or another valuable object to give it to them.

“Your life is more valuable,” she added.

Griffin also will share information about how to report incidents. Locklear said one should be aware of where they are at all times and gave simple suggestions for protection.

“Some use walkers, that is a barrier between the assailant and the elder. You have to be aware of your surroundings. A simple smile can deter someone from attacking. Make eye contact. Also, people can travel in pairs.”

“We want to teach them ways to prevent being hurt,” said Locklear. “Everyone thinks it can’t happen to them but it can.”

The classes are free. SRO Anne Griffin will teach this week’s class and Trevor Cowen will teach a class next Thursday.

For more information, call the Hamlet Senior Center at 910-582-7985.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

