Free meals for local residents

HAMLET— Local residents can expect another free, home-cooked meal at the Dobbins Heights Community Center this Wednesday.

Director Sumaya Webster says the community center began the No Human Left Hungry service in April.

“We do it twice a month and make dinners with the food donated,” said Webster. “My church, Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries donates the food. Normally, it’s me by myself serving or someone will (volunteer) here will help me. It’s easy food that they can come out and enjoy.”

Each Wednesday, she makes a different dinner and as of now, around 20 people come to enjoy the free meal and warm atmosphere.

“We serve soups, pizza, anything I can cook,” said Webster. “This week it will be subs and chips.”

The No Human Left Hungry dinner is July 17 and 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Rd, Hamlet. Webster also said she soon will teach about healthy eating habits at the center.

“On July 18, I will be certified to teach nutrition,” added Webster. “So, I will begin teaching a lot about healthy eating, where on specific days, we will have a nutrition class where I will do healthy food demonstrations.”

This upcoming Wednesday for No Human Left Hungry, she plans to play jazz music to set the mood, while residents sign in at the door. Guests are waited on like they are at a regular restaurant.

“Everyone in Dobbins Heights knows that when they come to the center, they can eat,” said Webster. “We also have movie nights every last Friday of the month and we watch the most recent movies in movie theatres in partnership with Family Video.”

Calendars with upcoming events marked are available at the center.

Jael Pembrick

