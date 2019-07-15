Breaking barriers

ROCKINGHAM — A local church is celebrating its 132nd homecoming with its first female leader, the Rev. Carol Turner.

Turner has pastored St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church for two years and is hosting a homecoming and revival week, starting next Sunday.

“I serve a small congregation but I am excited about my assignment,” said Turner. “I plan on working more in the community and sharing the gospel. I have faced many challenges on my journey, but God has been on my side.”

Turner’s daughter, Ashley Murray, said this is a new time for a historic church in the county.

“This is their first time having a female pastor,” said Murray. “She has a very special ministry which has grown and went to another level in the Lord.”

Turner has been in ministry for more than 14 years.

“I received the call around the age of 30 but I was fearful to walk in it,” said Turner. “My faith grew in God and I accepted the calling. I stepped out and walked by faith and not by sight.”

Murray added the congregation is happy to have Turner.

“The church is very excited this conference year because of what God is going to do on the church and with this administration,” said Murray. “Everyone in the community loves her and she loves serving God’s people. She looks forward to working in the community.”

The Turners invite everyone to worship with St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church in their upcoming homecoming services and regular church services.

On Sunday, July 21, is the homecoming worship service. On July 24, the church will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival at 7:30 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Gregory Freeman, pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church of Rockingham.

July 25, the church will hold its second annual Homecoming revival at 7:30 p.m. with guest preacher, the Rev. Jamison Quick, pastor of Parsons Grove Baptist Church in Lilesville.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church is located at 407 West Ave., Hamlet.

Other upcoming homecoming services:

Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham will have their homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lamont Foster, pastor of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church, Rockingham. The public is invited.

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 108 McCoy Dr., Hoffman will observe our annual Homecoming and Revival. Morning Worship begins 11 a.m. and Pastor Tommy Hart will bring the morning message. Dinner will be served immediately after morning worship.

