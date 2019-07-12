State News Briefs: July 12

Cooper seeks formal say opposing constitutional amendments

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants to formally urge a North Carolina appeals court to uphold a ruling that struck down two state constitutional amendments approved by voters last year.

Cooper’s attorney asked the state Court of Appeals on Friday to accept his legal brief arguing why the February decision by Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins should be affirmed. Collins voided amendments requiring photo identification to vote and lowering caps on income tax rates.

Cooper’s brief says the Republican-dominated General Assembly that proposed the amendments was tainted by “widespread and serious” racial gerrymanders, so it didn’t truly represent North Carolina citizens. Agreeing with the state NAACP that initially sued, the brief says such an “illegitimate legislature” diminishes popular sovereignty.

Cooper already had signaled in March his support for the ruling.

Judge sets $2 million bond in North Carolina murder case

GREENVILLE — A North Carolina man charged with murder in a shooting death has been given a $2 million bond by a judge.

Multiple news outlets report 32-year-old James Zevantron Johnson Jr. of Greenville is charged in the death of 52-year-old Leroy Barnes, whose body was found on a local street on Thursday.

Greenville police also charged 28-year-old Cameron Whichard with accessory after the fact to murder for helping Johnson get away after the shooting.

Online records didn’t indicate on Friday whether either man has an attorney.

Teen father charged in abuse, death of 1-year-old daughter

LUMBERTON — North Carolina authorities say the 17-year-old father of baby girl has been charged with abusing and killing her.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release that Jonathan Blake Barton of Shannon is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of 1-year-old Jadayln Barton.

Authorities say the child was pronounced dead after her parents took her to a hospital. Deputies arrived at the hospital shortly before midnight Tuesday when medical officials called them because the child wasn’t responding and was bruised.

An autopsy was performed Thursday. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins described the infant’s condition as “unspeakable.”

Barton was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center in Lumberton with no bond. A first appearance hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Victim’s family asks prosecutors to drop death penalty

ASHEVILLE — A North Carolina district attorney says the family of a murder victim has persuaded prosecutors to drop the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and permanently injuring her 3-year-old son.

Ashville Citizen-Times reports 27-year-old Nathaniel Dixon was convicted last month of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and malicious maiming. Prosecutors say he shot 22-year-old Candace Pickens and her 3-year-old in 2016. The boy lost his left eye and suffered a traumatic brain injury but survived. Pickens was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was killed.

Assistant District Attorney Pat Patton said prosecutors met with Pickens’ family, who have said they opposed the death penalty and said life imprisonment without parole was sufficient for Dixon’s punishment.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 16.

Teacher shortages, assaults on police addressed in new laws

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that helps public schools rehire retired teachers in hard-to-fill classrooms and increases prison time for someone who uses a gun to assault a law enforcement officer.

Cooper has announced he’s enacted another dozen bills with his signature.

One measure signed on Thursday will more than double the minimum prison sentence to roughly three years for someone convicted of a firearm-related assault on a police, correctional, probation or parole officer. Such crimes will become a more severe felony starting Dec. 1.

Another new law offers a way to hire ex-teachers without harming their state retirement benefits. The teachers could work in low-performing schools and those with a high percentage of students from low-income families. Math and science teachers would get higher salaries.

NC marker to honor astronaut killed in Challenger explosion

BEAUFORT — North Carolina will honor an astronaut killed in the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger with a historic highway marker.

State officials say the dedication ceremony for the marker honoring Mike Smith will be held Friday near the Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort (BOW’ fert).

Smith was born in Beaufort and graduated from Carteret County High School.

He was the pilot of the Challenger space shuttle, which exploded moments after it lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 1986. All seven astronauts were killed.

Mayor of North Carolina’s largest city seeks 2nd term

CHARLOTTE — The mayor of North Carolina’s largest city has filed for reelection.

The Charlotte Observer reports Mayor Vi Lyles announced her reelection campaign Thursday and vowed to continue prioritizing affordable housing.

The 66-year-old Democrat is the city’s first black female mayor. She’s now trying to become the city’s first mayor to win a second term since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. He left before his second term ended to become the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Prior to her mayoral role, Lyles worked on the City Council and as Charlotte’s budget director. Lyles is running against Republican David Michael Rice and Democrat Joel Odom. Filing for the election runs through next week.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com