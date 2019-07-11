Church News: July 12

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

July 13

Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church, located at 464 County Home Rd. in Rockingham, will be welcoming the wards for an evening of singing and testimony beginning at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy a wonderful time of fellowship and worship together. For information call Pastor Donnie Nuttall at 910-206-4088.

July 13 – 14

Freedom Ministries #1 will hold their Choir 10th Anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with preaching by Minister Barbara Thomas. Contact 704-465-4513 or 910-206-2002.

July 14

Victory Deliverance Church of God In Christ is having a celebration for Sister Janie Johnson to the office of Mother’s Board President. This service will be held at the church at 169 Fifth St. in Hamlet at 3 p.m. We sincerely hope that you will accept our invitation and we look forward to your presence. For more information please call 910-318-3578 or 910-384-2850.

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 401 Holly Grove Church Road in Rockingham is inviting everyone to the Annual Missionary Day at 2:30 p.m. The speaker for the program will be Rev. Jessie Blakeney, Assistant Pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Marshville along with the choir and congregation.

Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church Senior citizens will be honored and recognized during morning service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 by Christian Education Director Towanda Hammond and Brother Jamaine Hammond. All seniors will be recognized and will receive a gift. Seniors will be taken out for dinner at a later date. Contact Annie Pratt 910-461-6786.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church will hold an appreciation service for their pastor, Reverend Mary Lindsey at 2:30 p.m. The Messenger of God who will proclaim God’s Holy Word is Reverend Diane McLaughlin of Lee Thee A.M.E. Zion Church of Rockingham. All of God’s children are invited to come and share in this special service. The saying goes on to say “when all of God’s children get there we’re gonna have a good time.” Contact Pastor Mary Lindsey 910-817-0019.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 407 West Ave., Hamlet, will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival at 3 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Luther McLendon, pastor of Galilee A.M.E. Zion Church. Public is invited. Contact Rev. Carol Turner 704-475-1019.

July 14 – 18

First Assembly will hold their Vacation Bible School “Kidz Ablaze” each day from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 160 Clemmer Rd., Rockingham. There will be a flag workshop, musical, prizes, puppets workshop, popcorn, snow cones, a drama workshop and memory verse.

July 19

Freedom Ministries #1 will hold their Usher Program at 7 p.m. with Minister Sally Murphy preaching. Contact 704-465-4513 or 910-206-2002.

July 21-26

Faith Missionary Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School “Roar” Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kickoff is July 21 at 6 p.m. Kids come and have fun learning about Jesus, doing crafts and learning music! If a ride is needed call Travis Wilkerson at 910-557-1024 or 910-461-9008.

July 24

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 407 West Ave., Hamlet, will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival at 7:30 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Gregory Freeman, pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church of Rockingham. Public is invited. Contact Rev. Carol Turner 704-475-1019.

July 25

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 407 West Ave., Hamlet, will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival at 7:30 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Jamison Quick, pastor of Parsons Grove Baptist Church in Lilesville. Public is invited. Contact Rev. Carol Turner 704-475-1019.

July 27

First Baptist Church’s Men’s Ministry will sponsor a Fellowship Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Grounds 329 West Ave., Hamlet with Rev. Dr. Robert Richardson. The event is free. Contact May Anderson 910-334-9693.

July 28

Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham will have their homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be

Rev. Lamont Foster, pastor of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church, Rockingham. Everyone is invited to join us in this service.

July 28 – 31

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 108 McCoy Dr., Hoffman will observe our annual Homecoming and Revival. Morning Worship begins 11 a.m. Pastor Tommy Hart will bring the morning message. Dinner will be served immediately after Morning Worship. Followed by Stilettos and Boots Service at 3 p.m. Revival services begin nightly at 7 p.m. July 29 through July 31. The pastor for these nights will be Pastor Anthony T. Waymyers of Grace Temple Fellowship Church of Cheraw, South Carolina.

July 29 – 31

Providence Missionary Baptist Church revival will be held each night at 7 p.m. The guest speaker for the week will be Rev. Lamont Johnson,Sr., pastor of West Durham Baptist Church of Durham. Please come out and enjoy our revival.

ONGOING

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

East Rockingham Freewil Baptist Church invites you to visit their Sunday School at 10 a.m. and their sermons at 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. The church is located at 189 Airport Rd. Contact Barbara 910-997-3481.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursdayandcommunity prayer, noon to1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Mt. Stephen AME Zion Church is holding a noonday prayer every monday. The community is invited. For more information call Rev. Carol Turner at 704-475-1018.

