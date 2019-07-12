RALEIGH – On Wednesday, June 26, members of the State Highway Patrol received notification the organization’s promotion process had been put on hold due to an allegation the testing process had been compromised. Based on the serious nature of this allegation, an internal investigation was immediately initiated. Contact was made with N.C. State University, the promotion process Program Administrator, to make them aware of the complaint and to request that they conduct an independent investigation.

“The integrity of the promotion process is of the utmost importance,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For that reason, and in recognition of the potential impact to those members who participated in the current promotional process, I am providing the following updates.”

N.C. State University is continuing its internal audit and we anticipate they will provide us their findings in the very near future.

On June 25, 2019, Ms. Unber Ahmad the graduate student who was employed by N.C. State University to assist with the promotion process, and who was also participating in the Highway Patrol internship program, was removed from the Internship Program and, since her removal, has had no further affiliation with the Patrol.

Based on the Highway Patrol’s ethical principles of creditability, integrity and fairness as it relates to the promotion process and its participants, I have decided not to publish the 2019-2020 promotion list provided by N.C. State University.

The entire promotion process is currently under review. Based on this review, we will take steps necessary to refine and improve the process used by the Patrol for future promotion opportunities. In addition, effective Monday, July 15, the promotion process will reside under the Professional Standards Section of the Patrol.

“It is without question that this organization is committed to maintaining high standards of credibility, integrity, and fairness in each of its practices and the promotion process is no exception,” said McNeill. “Please know each step forward will be taken with great care to ensure that the process utilized for promotion opportunities is unimpeachable and in the best interest of our members.”