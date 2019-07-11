FirstHealth-Richmond earns pair of awards

From left: Christy Land, R.N., administrative director of quality and patient safety at MRH – Richmond; Tammy Brigman, R.N., clinical director of MRH-Richmond emergency department and Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH – Richmond. From left: Christy Land, R.N., administrative director of quality and patient safety at MRH – Richmond; Tammy Brigman, R.N., clinical director of MRH-Richmond emergency department and Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH – Richmond.

ROCKINGHAM—FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond has been awarded the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Performance Achievement Award and Target Stroke Honor Roll.

The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines according to the latest scientific evidence.

“MRH-Richmond understands the importance of excellence in the treatment of patients with stroke,” says John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of MRH-Richmond. “This recognition represents our team’s efforts to deliver stroke treatments promptly and safely and shows our commitment to quality care.”

The FirstHealth service area is considered to be in the “stroke belt” where the incidence of stroke is higher than in other areas of the country. North Carolina is ranked 6th highest state for stroke mortality, 23% higher than the US rate.

In the past 10 years (2008 to 2018), the number of stroke patients treated at FirstHealth hospitals has increased significantly from 470 to 685 annually.

“Every second counts when it comes to identifying and treating patients with stroke,” says Tammy Brigman, R.N., clinical director of MRH-Richmond emergency department. “It takes the entire stroke services team working together to make sure standards of care and processes are followed to provide the best care possible for our stroke patients. From the EMS staff picking up the patient, to the diagnostic imaging team, to the nurse discharging the patient, we are committed to working together to make sure we are meeting the nationally benchmarked standards of care for every patient.”

Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines.

Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines® has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit www.heart.org.

For more information on FirstHealth’s services, including stroke care, visit www.firsthealth.org or call (800) 213-3284.

