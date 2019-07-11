State News Briefs: July 11

Police charge 2 in fatal Steak n’ Shake robbery

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina police have charged an ex-convict and a woman with murder in a fatal Steak ’n Shake robbery attempt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that 30-year-old Eddie Doh also was charged with attempted murder, assault and armed robbery. They say more charges could come once he’s released from the hospital, where he was brought after police shot him.

The department said in a news release Thursday that 26-year-old Kiara Monique Murphy was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that killed 48-year-old employee Darnell Harris and wounded 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr.

Steak ’n Shake employees told news outlets a masked man entered the restaurant and began firing Tuesday.

The Charlotte Obersver reports Doh previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in 2013 and was released in January after spending years in prison.

UNC announces new interim chancellor for the School of Arts

WINSTON-SALEM — The University of North Carolina announced their new interim chancellor for the School of Arts.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Brian Cole will take over as interim chancellor, replacing Lindsay Bierman. President of the UNC System Bill Roper made the announcement Wednesday.

Bierman was chancellor for five years and was appointed to be the new chief executive officer of UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina.

Cole has been the current dean of the School of Music since 2016, where he oversees operations at the schools and programs at the graduate, undergrad and high school level. He has also been executive director of two pre-professional graduate institutes at the school — the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute and the Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute.

Cole will take over August 1.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

NC hotel carbon monoxide levels not high at time of deaths

ASHEVILLE — Tests have found that carbon monoxide levels weren’t elevated at a North Carolina hotel shortly after two guests were found dead last month.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports three tests by the city’s fire department found no elevated carbon monoxide levels in the Best Western room where 28-year-old Jacob Galloway and 39-year-old James Landreth were staying.

The North Carolina men were visiting the area for a rugby tournament and had celebrated their victory June 8. They were found dead the next day by another person staying in the room. A search warrant says police found no indication of drug use or foul play.

A Friday statement by Asheville police says authorities are still awaiting final autopsy and toxicology reports. It said those may take up to eight months to complete.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

NC officer shot in drive-by while probing separate drive-by

HENDERSON — A North Carolina police officer has been shot and wounded in a drive-by while investigating a separate drive-by.

News outlets report Henderson police say the officer was shot early Thursday while conducting interviews related to the Wednesday shooting that wounded a man. Police say the officer has been hospitalized. Details of the officer’s condition are unclear.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved. State Highway Patrol and local authorities are investigating.

3 NC electric coops get $22M total for hurricane damage

RALEIGH — Three North Carolina electric cooperatives will share more than $22 million as reimbursement from the state and federal governments for systems damaged during Hurricane Florence last year.

The state Department of Public Safety says the Carteret-Craven, Four County and Tideland electric cooperatives will receive the money as reimbursement.

High winds, rain and flooding caused by the hurricane damaged poles, lines and transformers.

The cooperatives provide electrical service to Beaufort, Bladen, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson and Washington counties.

Four County Electric Membership Corp. will receive more than $11 million, and Tideland will receive more than $9 million. Tideland will receive about $2 million.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay more than $16 million of the cost. North Carolina’s share is more than $5.5 million.