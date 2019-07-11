Crime Report

ROCKINGHAM — Two men have been accused of stealing a vintage business sign and attempting to sell it.

Elvis Dalton Jones, 18, of Battley Dairy Road in Rockingham and William Huckabee, 22, of Crawford Road in Ellerbe are both charged with one felony count each of larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. Huckabee is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Between May 1 and May 14, the pair allegedly stole a vintage sign reading “Whirlpool Home Appliances Bobby’s Furniture, Inc” worth $1,100 from another individual, according to warrants for their arrest. The men then sold the sign for $100, warrants show. They were arrested on July 3, when Huckabee was allegedly found with a glass pipe and digital scales.

Huckabee was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond, while Jones was placed under a $6,000 secure bond. Both men have since been released and are scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Jones has no prior convictions in North Carolina. Huckabee has never been incarcerated in the state, but has been convicted in September 2017 of one misdemeanor count of larceny and in March 2018 of two misdemeanor counts of willful injury to real property.

Huckabee received probation for these charges.

Warrants: Man broke into occupied home

HAMLET — A Rockingham man is has been charged with breaking into a home on Broad Street while the five other individuals were inside.

Cedric Antonio Bell, 32, of Crestway Drive is charged with one felony count of first degree burglary.

At about 3:50 a.m. on July 1, Bell allegedly broke into a residence on Broad Street in Hamlet while the owner and four other individuals were inside with the intent to commit a larceny once inside, according to warrants for his arrest.

Bell is held at the Richmond Count Jail under a $50,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Bell has a long record of convictions dating back to when he served a month in prison following an April 2004 conviction on one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and communicating threats.

He served seven months in prison following a July 2007 conviction on one felony count each of larceny from a person and possessing stolen goods.

Bell served seven years and six months in prison following a September 2010 conviction on one felony count of first degree kidnapping and additional January 2013 convictions on two felony counts of common law robbery, and one felony count each of larceny from a person and speeding to elude arrest.

He was released in March 2018, but his release was revoked following an August 2018 conviction on a felony count of attempted larceny of over $1,000. He has served a total of nine months in prison since that conviction and was released on June 13, just weeks before his most recent offense.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

