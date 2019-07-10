State News Briefs: July 10

NCAA charges NC State with 4 men’s hoops violations

RALEIGH — The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing a former assistant coach of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done basketball player Dennis Smith Jr.

The school said Wednesday that its notice of allegations was received Tuesday, and now has 90 days to respond.

The notice includes four serious charges, with two that are potential top-level charges. The NCAA alleges that former assistant Orlando Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early intended for Smith’s family.

The NCAA also said former coach Mark Gottfried, now coaching at Cal State Northridge, was “presumed responsible” and “did not demonstrate” that he monitored Early for compliance.

Swiss manufacturer to bring over 400 jobs to Orange County

RALEIGH — State officials say a Swiss manufacturer is bringing more than 400 jobs to a North Carolina county.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced on Wednesday that ABB, whose North American headquarters is in Cary, plans to consolidate its distribution and manufacturing hub in Mebane, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) west of Raleigh. The company will invest up to $39.9 million to upgrade equipment and increase the size of its current Orange County facility.

ABB, which makes industrial equipment, becomes the county’s largest private employer.

According to Cooper’s office, the company received an incentive package from the state worth $7.6 million. The incentive package was approved at an economic investment committee meeting in Raleigh on Wednesday.

The minimum average wage of $70,789 is greater than Orange County’s average wage of $46,112.

Tougher penalty for some ‘move-over’ violations finalized

RALEIGH — The General Assembly is increasing the criminal penalty for motorists who violate North Carolina’s “move-over” law and a first responder dies or is seriously injured.

The Senate agreed on Wednesday to House changes to the bill, which responds to the December death of a Lumberton officer which occurred when authorities say a passing car struck him during an investigation.

The move-over law requires motorists to change lanes or otherwise slow down when they approach police cruisers with flashing emergency lights. The bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk would create a more severe felony when serious injury or death occurs, with possible prison time for someone with an otherwise clean record.

The final bill also makes it unlawful for vehicles to use flashing or strobing amber lights, with exceptions.

Sheriff: North Carolina mother charged in toddler’s death

KINSTON — Investigators with a North Carolina sheriff’s office have charged a woman in the death of her 21-month-old son.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Heather Nicole Lipscomb is charged with an open count of murder. She is being held without bond and it’s not known if she has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says the child’s mother called 911 on April 22 and said the toddler was limp and not responding. Deputies say an autopsy revealed that the child suffered traumatic injuries that led to or caused his death and that he didn’t receive proper medical attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lipscomb was arrested last Thursday, a week short of the child’s second birthday. The sheriff’s office announced the arrest on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Bill to help offenders clear records advances in legislature

RALEIGH — A bill easing requirements to wipe some criminal records clean is advancing through North Carolina’s legislature.

The measure that cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday automates expunctions for criminal charges that don’t result in convictions and allows offenders to clear multiple nonviolent misdemeanor or low level felony convictions from their records. Criminal justice reform advocates say the bill gives offenders a second chance to reintegrate into society.

The committee amended the bill to allow law enforcement access to expunged records when someone applies for a law enforcement job.

Some lawmakers worried the bill could create extra work for clerks who must process the automatic expunctions, but they still supported the measure.

The bill passed the Senate in May and now heads to another House committee.

Deputies arrest youth club worker for sexual battery

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a youth club worker on two counts of sexual battery.

News sources report the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Darnell Maye is accused of inappropriately touching the victim while working for the Boys & Girls Club in Washington. A warrant says the misdemeanors occurred in both Beaufort and Pitt counties.

The organization says Maye is suspended and banned from any further contact with members, programs or premises.

Online records didn’t indicate Maye’s status on Wednesday.

Dem in NC US House race redo: $1.74M raised last quarter

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Democrat in a special U.S. House election forced by a ballot-collection scandal reports raising $1.74 million in the three months ending in June.

The quarterly fundraising total means Dan McCready’s campaign has nearly $1.8 million to spend for September’s special election.

The April through June period included a Republican primary in which state Sen. Dan Bishop finished atop nine other GOP candidates in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Bishop’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for similar fundraising figures. McCready spokesman Matt Fried wouldn’t release the full campaign fundraising report ahead of Monday’s federal deadline.

Last November’s election was voided after a political operative working for the former GOP candidate collected and could have tampered with mail-in ballots.

NC company mislabeled meat as Atlantic blue crab

COLUMBIA — A North Carolina seafood company has been charged with selling almost 200,000 pounds of foreign crab meat falsely labeled domestic Atlantic blue crab for $4 million.

Charges filed last month by the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina say Capt. Neill’s Seafood of Columbia repackaged and mislabeled crab from Asia and South America as a “Product of the USA.”

The charging documents accuse the company of selling the mislabeled crab meat from 2012 through 2015.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a company statement acknowledged that a “small portion” of its crab meat didn’t have a sticker accurately listing its country of origin. But the company said the meat was still high quality and safe to eat, and it says they’ve only sold correctly labeled domestic crab since then.

NC pastor accused of sex acts with 13-year-old

FOUR OAKS — A pastor at a North Carolina church is accused of engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.

Johnston County Sheriff’s officers charged 61-year-old Stephen Arthur Morris on Friday with statutory rape/sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell says Morris is accused of committing crimes against a 13-year-old from 2013 to 2014.

News outlets report Morris has led the Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks. His bail was set at $2.5 million ahead of a July 25 hearing.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.