4-H to hold annual goat show

The Richmond County 4-H Goat Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 beginning at 1 p.m. You really don’t want to miss out on this event!

The Richmond County goat show is a part of the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit sponsored by Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit. Our show will be held at the old Dale Dewitt Farm in Ellerbe which is now owned by Mr. Gary Welch who was kind enough to let us continue the show at the same location. The farm does not have a physical address but is across from 326 E NC HWY 73, Ellerbe, NC — just look for the cell tower. Admission is free and there will be food sold on-site.

The 4-H youth have been working very hard to represent Richmond County and I have had the pleasure to work with many of them this summer. Clearly, they have put a lot of time and effort in caring for their goats to get them in show-ready condition. The skills and hands-on experience they gain from caring for their livestock is invaluable. They learn about the importance of vaccinating their animals and learn how to properly administer them.

They learn how to trim hooves, and monitor their animals for diseases. They develop knowledge in animal husbandry, nutrition, and record keeping. The show will help them build confidence, and self-esteem and they will use the judge’s constructive criticism to improve their showmanship skills for the next show. They sharpen their public speaking skills and make new friends along the way.

These young minds are the future of Richmond County. They are our future farmers, veterinarians, welders, lawmakers and teachers but more importantly, they will be the next voice for agriculture. With the average age of a farmer nearing 60 years old, cultivating the next generation of agricultural professionals is more important now than ever before so please come out and support our hard working 4-Hers!

The 4-H Livestock Club is currently gathering sponsorship money to help pay for the Richmond County Goat Show. If you would like to make a donation, please call 910-997-8255. We would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and families of the showmen who support this great event!

To register your showmen, registration must be done online at, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-h-farm-credit-showmanship-circuit-tickets-63795852111. The deadline to register for the circuit is July 26th so please register as soon as possible! Showmen and parents, please review the circuit rules and the schedules that are listed on the Randolph County Cooperative Extension website at: https://randolph.ces.ncsu.edu/2019/07/2019-4-h-farm-credit-showmanship-circuit-2/. Weigh-in will begin at 11:00 am and will end at 12:30pm so plan to arrive early. If you have any questions about the show please call 910-997-8255.

