Flags along East Broad Avenue defaced

ROCKINGHAM — Of the 52 flags the Rockingham Lions Club put on display along East Broad Avenue in honor of Independence Day, 26 had the flags torn off of them or the poles bent over on Sunday.

Police have identified the culprit as a man who is in jail on other charges, but the Lions Club has declined to press charges, according to Neal Watkins, president of the Rockingham Lions Club.

Watkins said a relative of a Lions Club member drove by on Sunday and saw the flags down. The estimated cost of the damage to the flags and the poles is about $200. Watkins said he doesn’t believe it was malicious towards what the flags represent, but the action of someone who was simply “agitated.”

The club has been putting the flags along East Broad for about 12 years in honor of every patriotic holiday.

“(We put up the flags) because there’s so much going on today in this country with people questioning things and we want to remind people to be supportive of the country,” Watkins said, adding that there are several veterans who are members of the club. “It’s patriotic. It reminds people of the wonderful things about this country — or it should anyway.”

Anyone who would like to help the Lions Club recoup the damages to their flags can call Watkins at 910-895-5787. All proceeds will go to help fund the future flag-worthy holidays.

The Lions Club puts up the flags on 10 holidays: Independence Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Patriots Day, Flag Day, Armed Forces Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and George Washington’s birthday. The 52 flags run nearly two miles down East Broad Avenue from the U.S. 1 intersection to KFC.

Watkins said the flags have gotten damaged badly before whether due to weather, by vandals or by time, but there has never been this level of damage.

In recent years, the JROTC have helped put the flags out when school is in session, according to Watkins.

Visit https://www.usa.gov/flag for more information about how to properly display an American flag.

In this file photo taken in October 2017, Retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, senior army instructor for the Richmond Senior High School JROTC, walks with cadet public information officer, Joshua White, down East Broad Avenue planting flags in honor of Columbus Day. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_columbsdayflags.jpg In this file photo taken in October 2017, Retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, senior army instructor for the Richmond Senior High School JROTC, walks with cadet public information officer, Joshua White, down East Broad Avenue planting flags in honor of Columbus Day.

