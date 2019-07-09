30-Acre property in Moore County donated to Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce the recent donation of a 30-acre property in Moore County to the Land Trust. The property, formerly owned by Sara Dykstra who passed away approximately two years ago, was left to TRLT in her will. This beautiful property is a combination of field and forest and provides important habitat for a variety of flora and fauna.

“Three Rivers Land Trust prides itself on managing the properties we own well to protect and enhance their conservation values both now and into the future,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We encourage other conservation-minded individuals to consider a similar planned gift of property to Three Rivers Land Trust in your estate as a way of leaving a legacy for future generations.”

Three Rivers Land Trust has staff that is experienced in land management including prescribed burning, invasive species removal, habitat enhancement, and more, and currently manages over 3,000 acres owned in fee. Leaving your property to the Land Trust is an excellent way to ensure that the conservation values of the property are protected in perpetuity.

As a result of the recent merger between Three Rivers Land Trust and the Sandhills Area Land Trust, TRLT now operates in five additional counties, including Cumberland, Moore, Hoke, Harnett and Scotland counties. If you own land in any of these counties and want to explore conservation options for your property, please contact Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman at the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or by email at [email protected]

About Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain. Since 1995, The Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to save their lands for future generations to enjoy. Our mission is to work thoughtfully and selectively with property owners to conserve our lands, vistas, and the essential nature of our region. For more information about Three Rivers Land Trust, please contact The

Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or [email protected] or visit their website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org

