State News Briefs: July 9

NC absentee request changes OK’d by Senate

RALEIGH — Receiving and casting mail-in absentee ballots in North Carolina could take longer but be more secure in legislation that’s cleared one General Assembly chamber.

The Senate gave its final approval on Tuesday to the bipartisan measure, which was developed in response to accusations of absentee ballot “harvesting,” particularly in last year’s 9th Congressional District race.

The bill effectively creates a new step in the request process. An approved amendment develops a statewide ballot request form that contains a unique identifier to the person seeking to vote. Lists of ballot requesters will remain confidential.

Separately, the measure now heading to the House would restore early in-person voting on the final Saturday before an election day, and shift weekday voting hours during early voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

NC police officer suspended after shooting

ASHEVILLE — A North Carolina police officer is on administrative suspension after officials say she shot and wounded a man while trying to serve him with an arrest warrant.

The Asheville Police Department says in a news release that Officer Carrie Lee and at least one other officer were trying to serve a domestic violence arrest warrant Tuesday on 42 year-old William Lee Maltba.

Authorities say Lee fired and hit Maltba in the leg. Police say Maltba was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound. Lee was not injured and is suspended.

Officials have not said what prompted Lee to fire.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports Deputy Police Chief Jim Baumstark said the department is investigating. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident.

Sheriff: Man fatally stabs daughter before shooting himself

MANSON — A North Carolina sheriff says a man stabbed his daughter to death after an argument, then shot her son and a family friend before turning the gun on himself.

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams told a news conference on Tuesday that 52-year-old John Darnell Hargrove was pronounced dead at his home on Monday. Hargrove’s daughter, 21-year-old Jada Swindell, was the stabbing victim, and Williams said Swindell’s 4-year-old son was flown to Duke University Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff said Hargrove also shot a 15-year-old girl. She was taken to Duke Hospital, but her condition wasn’t known on Tuesday.

Williams said deputies had been called to the home before. He said investigators have spoken to family members, but didn’t reveal a motive in the case.

Homeless man agrees to plea deal in 2016 slayings

JACKSONVILLE — A county prosecutor says a homeless man has agreed to a plea deal in a North Carolina murder case from 2016 in which two people were killed.

The Onslow County District Attorney’s office says Willie George Jr. pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the January 2016 deaths of 17-year-old Khalil Kirkland and 72-year-old Carl Eisert. Their bodies were found on a Jacksonville road about a half-mile apart.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said that as part of the plea deal, George will face consecutive prison terms of between 34 and 42 years.

Sheetz convenience store puts Bitcoin ATMs in 6 shops

ALTOONA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is putting Bitcoin ATMs in six shops around the state and one in North Carolina, giving customers the ability to buy and sell the cryptocurrency with U.S. dollars.

Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday it has teamed up with Coinsource to put the ATMs in the five Pennsylvania stores and a shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ryan Sheetz, a vice president at the company, says the chain is always trying to be innovative and give customers what they want.

Customers must enroll with Coinsource before they can use the ATMs. Then, they’ll be able to make transactions from $5 to $5,000 per day from the machines.

Family-owned Sheetz operates over 585 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Last month, Arizona-based convenience store Circle K partnered with DigitalMint to install Bitcoin ATMs in 20 shops in Arizona and Nevada.

North Carolina parents charged after son, 5, shoots sister

GREENVILLE — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has filed charges against two parents after their 5-year-old son shot his 2-year-old sister in the face with a handgun.

News sources report the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Ampley Outlaw and Shaquita Dickens are charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor. Both are out of jail after posting $1,000 bond apiece, and it’s not known if they have attorneys.

Deputies say the boy picked up the unsecured 9 mm handgun on July 4 and shot his sister in their home in Grimesland, approximately 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Greenville. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

North Carolina officer shoots, kills suspect during struggle

GREENVILLE — North Carolina authorities say a Greenville officer responding to a report of a break-in shot and killed a suspect during a struggle.

News outlets report a resident called 911 and said they heard a loud crash at their home early Tuesday morning.

Greenville Police officers say they arrived and found the suspect in the street, who then reportedly ignored officers’ commands and a struggle ensued. An unidentified officer fired his weapon and the suspect died from a gunshot wound.

Outlets say the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Under department policy, the state authorities will investigate the shooting.

Grandson finds missing grandmother alive in creek

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man found his grandmother, who’d been missing for almost five days, lying face down in a creek bed behind her apartment.

WSOTV reports 69-year-old Sandra Adams was found alive in the woods behind her Charlotte complex Monday by her grandson, Nate Cassel, and his friends.

Cassel said he decided to look for Adams after she was reported missing Friday when family members went to visit her at her apartment and she wasn’t there. Relatives say Adams was known to walk around her complex, but always returned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Brian Nicholson says he received a call from Cassel about possibly finding her body in the creek, but when crews approached Adams she raised her arm up.

Adams told rescuers she’d been on a walk and fell.

NC worker ordered Confederate items for July 4th

WINSTON-SALEM — Independence Day revelers at a North Carolina county pool were given wristbands adorned with a Confederate flag, which the county says wasn’t recognized by the employee who placed the order.

Sage Magness tells The Winston-Salem Journal that she was visiting the Forsyth County pool over the Fourth of July weekend and was given a Confederate wristband. She later complained to the county.

Deputy county manager Damon Sanders-Pratt says the employee who ordered the wristbands to mark the holiday mistakenly thought they were patriotic, and didn’t understand what the “Stars and Bars” pattern symbolizes.

County parks and recreation officials said the wristbands were disposed of. Sanders-Pratt says the county has other wristbands to use at the pool.

Runoff voters to decide GOP nominee in race to succeed Jones

RALEIGH — A primary runoff for the special election in an eastern North Carolina congressional district will decide the Republican nominee in the race to succeed the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

Voting precincts are opening Tuesday in 17 counties that compose the 3rd District. Voters are deciding between Joan Perry of Kinston and Greg Murphy of Greenville. Both are physicians. They were the top two vote-getters in the 17-candidate GOP primary in April.

The winner advances to face Democrat Allen Thomas and two other candidates in the September general election. Jones died in February after 24 years in Congress.

The GOP runoff has attracted well over $1 million in spending by Washington-based independent groups for or against the candidates. About 3.5% of eligible voters in the runoff cast ballots early.