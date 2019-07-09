McCready talks policy, takes questions in Hudson Bros appearance

Lori Brigman speaks to Dan McCready about her daughters high medical costs. She wanted to know if he would work to write bi-partisan legislation that would help other medically fragile people get medical care beyond their often short life expectancy. Lori Brigman speaks to Dan McCready about her daughters high medical costs. She wanted to know if he would work to write bi-partisan legislation that would help other medically fragile people get medical care beyond their often short life expectancy. Dan McCready, the Democratic nominee for the 9th Congressional District, speaks to a group of Richmond County residents at Hudson Brothers Deli on Monday. Dan McCready, the Democratic nominee for the 9th Congressional District, speaks to a group of Richmond County residents at Hudson Brothers Deli on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Democratic nominee for the 9th Congressional District Dan McCready stopped by Hudson Brothers Deli to share key aspects of his platform and to take questions from local residents.

The crowd of about 20 was made up of mostly registered Democrats and a couple of Independents, with no Republicans. McCready drew a line between his policies and record and those of Republican State Senator Dan Bishop. McCready called Bishop’s votes on drug prices “some of the most extreme in Raleigh.”

Bishop voted against the Pharmacy Patient Fair Practices Act, a bi-partisan bill that would allow pharmacists to inform patients about cheaper drugs. However, he voted for a previous version of the bill and told the Charlotte Observer in June that he only voted against the final bill because he didn’t have an opportunity to read it.

McCready said that Bishop’s “signature legislation” is House Bill 2 which cost North Carolina billions of dollars, thousands of jobs, according to a study by the Associated Press, and, McCready said, hurt the state’s “national reputation.” Passed in spring 2016, HB2 sought to reverse a Charlotte ordinance that allowed transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and to sought stop local governments from passing legal protections for the LGBT community.

“I think that’s exactly the wrong kind of leadership,” McCready said of Bishop’s sponsorship of the bill. “I think we need to people creating jobs in Richmond County, getting our fair share of federal funds in Richmond County, not destroying jobs and turning down money.”

In an interview with Charlotte-region radio station WFAE in May, Bishop discounted the economic impact of HB2, saying that a study (which was not public record) found no discernible damage to North Carolina’s overall economy despite the months of negative press and companies relocating to other state’s. The AP’s estimate of the state losing $3.7 billion was based on companies like PayPal choosing not to invest $2.7 billion over 12 years due to HB2, and numerous high-profile events that were moved.

McCready said that the election fraud that caused this special election to be called, as well as the day-to-day drama in Washington D.C. during Donald Trump’s presidency, is an example of “politics at its worst.”

“It’s actually pretty simple: it’s a bunch of people that instead of trying to represent the people like they’re supposed to they’re just representing themselves,” McCready said. “This election coming up … is people’s chance to get justice.”

Question and Answer

The most pressing issue from those gathered in Hudson Brothers was broached by Rockingham resident Lori Brigman, an Independent, who said she attended McCready’s event to ask him about what he would do to help establish a universal standard for defining “medically fragile” individuals like her daughter, Lauren Faith, 11, who suffers from a host of disorders that resulted from Brigman contracting a rare disease during her first trimester.

Her husband, Pastor James Brigman, walked 400 miles to Washington, D.C. from Rockingham to advocate for this universal definition because the medically fragile are completely dependent on hospitals. Brigman said that currently, state laws are too broad to allow for states to better budget to care for them.

“I’m was a pro-life person, I had my child. But I want my daughter to be taken care of the rest of her life,” Brigman told McCready, adding that doctor’s told them that she wouldn’t make it near this long. She said she wants bi-partisan legislation on this issue, which she said would be the best way to ensure that something was done.

McCready called their situation “heartbreaking” and said he appreciated Brigman and her husband’s efforts speaking to leaders in D.C. about the issue, but admitted that he needed be more informed on the definitions of medically fragile among the states.

“It sure sounds like something that both sides ought to be able to get behind,” McCready said. “As tragic as your story is, it’s not even just the people with these kinds of stories that are struggling it’s everyone that’s struggling.”

The Brigman’s situation, McCready said, would also be helped by his plan, released last month, to reduce healthcare costs by taking power away from lobbyists for pharmaceutical companies.

Brigman said she was satisfied with McCready’s answer. She said he seemed “really passionate about doing work in Congress that would be across the aisle.”

“That’s (she and her husband’s) vision is getting them to work together for good causes for common ground … So I had a good feeling about that,” Brigman said. She added that she would contact McCready with more detail about their situation.

In the Q&A, McCready was asked when his campaign would set up an office in Richmond County. McCready said they have struggled to find rental space, and that Laurinburg and Rockingham are the last two cities that they need to establish a location in in the district.

Cassandra Smith, a Democrat, asked McCready what he would do about the empty buildings in rural cities. McCready said he would use his experience establishing 36 solar farms in North Carolina with Double Time Capital to inform the formation of a team who would recruit new businesses to the area.

Talks policy, takes questions

Gavin Stone Editor

The general election for the 9th Congressional District race will be held on Sept. 10. If a second primary is needed, it will be held on Sept. 10 and the general will be moved to Nov. 5. The candidates are: • Democrat – Dan McCready • Republican – Dan Bishop • Libertarian – Jeff Scott • Green Party – Allen Smith

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

