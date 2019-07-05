Filing for municipal elections begins, 8 file on first day

ROCKINGHAM — The filing period for Richmond County’s municipal elections began Friday at noon and eight candidates, both challengers and incumbents, had filed by the end of the day.

Those who have filed to run for any seat as of the end of the day Friday are Maurice Stuart, Terry Moore, Antonio Blue, Fred Cloninger, Bill Bayless, Joe Robinson, Adrian Robson and John Hutchinson.

The filing period ends at noon on Friday, July 19. The elections will be held this fall.

Hamlet candidates

Stuart, the first in line to file Friday, is running for Hamlet City Council after filling the vacancy left by former Council Member David Lindsey in February. Robinson is in a similar situation, running for a full term on the Hamlet City Council after replacing former Council Member Johnathan Buie in June.

Moore, a former Hamlet Police Chief and the second to file on Friday, is also running for a seat on the Hamlet City Council.

Bayless, the incumbent mayor Hamlet, is running for another term as mayor. Bayless did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Hamlet Town Council Member Wendy Massagee is also up for re-election.

After completing his paperwork, Stuart quipped, “It just got real for me.”

“It’s most exciting because this time it lets the citizens make the decision,” Stuart said, referring to his being appointed by the other council members following Lindsey’s departure.

Dobbins Heights candidates

Blue was the third person to file Friday and is the only Dobbins Heights candidate that has filed as of Friday.

Town Council Members Mary Ann Gibson and Barbara Young are also up for re-elections.

Ellerbe candidates

Cloninger, a current Ellerbe Town Council member, is running for mayor of Ellerbe.

Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry said Friday he does not intend to run for another term as mayor after six years in the position.

“I’ll always be there if anybody needs me,” Berry said. “I love the town.”

Town Council Members Elsie Freeman and Jeremy McKenzie are also up for re-election.

Rockingham candidates

Hutchinson, the current Mayor Pro Tem, is running for another term on the Rockingham City Council.

Mayor Steve Morris was out of town Friday, and said he intends to file Monday morning.

City Council Members Bennett Deane and Anne Edwards are also up for re-election.

Norman candidates

Robson is running for mayor of Norman.

Current Mayor Kenneth Broadway told the Daily Journal in May that he did not intend to run for another term as mayor.

“I think it’s time to let someone else try it, maybe try to move the town in a different direction,” Broadway said.

Hoffman candidates

No candidates for Hoffman Town Council filed for candidacy Friday.

Mayor Tommy Hart, and council members Ricarrdo Anderson, Rory Kevin Jones, Daniel Kelly, Cynthia Northcutt and John Taylor are up for re-election.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1071.jpg

Gavin Stone Editor

Alex Smith contributed to this report. Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Alex Smith contributed to this report.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]