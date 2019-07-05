Healthcare symposium: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure

Healthcare and service providers gather from their local industry to provide healthy living screenings, and medical tips for healthier living free of charge to city residents.

The Healthcare Symposium convenes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church on July 27, 2019, The Symposium is an initiative to give wellness assistance to our underserved community residents with little to no healthcare interventions or treatments.

Caregivers will provide checks for general wellness, facilitate activities around mental health awareness, as well as other concerns. There will be presentations on healthier living through proper exercise and eating, along with a discussion on senior safety from the Sheriff’s department, plus much more. You’re invited to come out to spotlight healthier living.

For further information, please contact the program coordinators, Sabrina Ellerbe, BSN, RN, MSCN, (704) 641-3789; [email protected], and Rev.Yolanda Alston-Foster, BAP, MDiv., (980) 866-3550; [email protected]