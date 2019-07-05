State News Briefs: July 5

Police: Fake worker collected theater tickets for cash

MORRISVILLE — Police have arrested a North Carolina man who they say posed as a theater worker to collect ticket stubs from patrons and take them to the box office to redeem for cash.

In an arrest warrant, Morrisville police say 41-year-old Benjamin Chigozie Ashmole collected about $187 in March, but was caught Thursday trying to redeem $126 worth of tickets.

A spokeswoman for Stone Theaters says the chain refunds money or issues passes to theatergoers if they have an emergency or there’s a power outage. The spokeswoman didn’t elaborate on the current case.

Police charged Ashmole, saying he gave officers a Mississippi driver’s license that wasn’t his and refused to provide his real identity.

Ashmole is jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Governor signs disaster declaration for 10 counties

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state disaster declaration for 10 counties to make additional assistance available for people affected by flooding rains last month.

The declaration affects Catawba, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Union. It makes additional assistance available to people affected by heavy rains that flooded homes and roads in those counties on June 7-10.

At the Cooper’s request, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted a disaster declaration last week for Catawba, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, allowing affected residents to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans. With his signing of the declaration, state funded grants become possible for individuals who do not meet the qualifications for an SBA loan.

North Carolina school wants lawsuit tied to shooting tossed

WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina university is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting on its campus in 2018.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Wake Forest University is disputing the allegations lodged by Jemel Dixon, the mother of Winston-Salem State University football player Najee Ali Baker. He was shot and killed as he walked away from a party venue.

Dixon’s lawsuit says school officials ignored a report calling for university police to provide equal security at all student events and of failing to provide enough security measures to prevent the shooting.

In its motion, Wake Forest attorney Shana Fulton says even if the allegations are true, the lawsuit fails to prove that anything the university did or didn’t do had anything to do with Baker’s death.

Democrat Mansfield drops out of 2020 US Senate race

RALEIGH — A former North Carolina state lawmaker has dropped out of the state’s 2020 U.S. Senate race weeks after he announced his bid.

Eric Mansfield released a statement Friday announcing that he was ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. The physician who previously served as a state senator said he came to the decision after discussing it with his family, patients and supporters.

Other Democrats running for the nomination include former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, current state Sen. Erica Smith of Northampton County and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.

Tillis, a first-term U.S. Senator, faces primary challenger Garland Tucker on the GOP side, but Tillis was recently endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Wilmington police say woman vandalized 2 Confederate statues

WILMINGTON — Police in a coastal North Carolina city are looking for a woman who they say vandalized two Confederate statues.

Wilmington police tell news outlets that someone threw orange paint onto the statues sometime Thursday morning.

Surveillance video released by police shows the woman running up to a statue at around 3:15 a.m., dousing it with a bucket of paint and running away.

Two years ago, the same statues were vandalized following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Workers spent part of the day cleaning the paint off the two statues. Police released surveillance video of a woman they say is responsible for the vandalism.

Sheriff’s office: K-9 spooked by fireworks runs away

CONCORD — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for one of its K-9s after it ran from its handler when some fireworks went off nearby.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release on Friday that Igor was taken outside without a leash by his handler on Thursday night. Chief Deputy James Bailey said it’s the usual custom of the handler not to use the leash.

Bailey says some fireworks went off near the handler’s home and Igor ran away despite the handler’s verbal commands.

Deputies conducted a search through the night but found no sign of the dog.

The sheriff’s office says Igor is a Belgian Malinois trained in bomb detection. Bailey said the dog is trained not to bite.

Police: North Carolina man charged with slaying girlfriend

CHARLOTTE — Crime investigators in North Carolina have charged a wanted man with murdering his girlfriend after he reported to Charlotte-Mecklenberg police headquarters.

A Friday police statement says Isaih Andrew Henderson III has been charged with his girlfriend’s recent slaying after being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Earlier this week, officers responding to assault with a deadly weapon call found 35-year-old Aliyah Sakinah Terry with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A murder warrant was issued for Henderson, her live-in boyfriend. On Thursday, the 32-year-old suspect reported to police headquarters. It wasn’t immediately clear if Henderson had a lawyer.

Terry’s slaying pushed North Carolina’s largest city past the number of homicides it recorded for all of 2018. She became the city’s 59th homicide so far this year.

NC couple accused of using fake credentials to be teachers

SMITHFIELD — Officials for a North Carolina school district say authorities have charged a teacher with using fake credentials to get the job, two weeks after her husband was arrested on the same charge.

WTVD reports the Johnson County Sherriff’s Department charged 45-year-old Ivette Serrano Hughes with obtaining property by false pretense after officials discovered she’d reportedly doctored her resume and diploma to get the teaching post.

Outlets say Ivette Hughes is married to 40-year-old Torains Adaryll Hughes, who was arrested June 20 on the same charge. Torains Hughes previously worked as a teacher and softball coach, but it was found he had felony convictions in other states.

A statement from a spokeswoman says the school system has tightened up on its document verification procedures amid the cases.