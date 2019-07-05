Sheriff: July 4 death ruled ‘accident’ involving fireworks

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that the individual killed in a fireworks-related incident on July 4 was 22-year-old Donterris Maurice Goins of Windblow.

Sheriff James Clemmons said the preliminary autopsy report shows that Goins died as a result of injuries sustained while setting off fireworks Thursday evening. Clemmons said the death was “accidental.”

A deputy patrolling the Philadelphia neighborhood Thursday was flagged down by an individual who reported that someone was injured, Clemmons said.

It is unclear what events led to Goins death or what injuries he sustained as a result of the fireworks. The full autopsy has not yet been completed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigate the incident in collaboration with the State Bureau of Investigation.

False rumors spread like wildfire Friday that the death was a result of an officer-involved shooting. The Charlotte-based WSOC-TV shared an article, which has since been removed, headlined “ROCKINGHAM OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: SBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on July 4th in Rockingham.”

Clemmons made clear Friday that no law enforcement officer discharged their weapon in the incident, and added later in the day that he doesn’t know where WSOC got their information.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_police-report-1-.jpg

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]