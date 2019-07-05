Law enforcement investigating Thursday night death

This story was updated at 11:31 a.m.

ROCKINGHAM — State and local law enforcement are investigating a death that occurred in the Philadelphia area Thursday night.

Sheriff James Clemmons said that this was not an officer-involved shooting, contrary to rumors on social media. A deputy was patrolling the Philadelphia neighborhood when an individual flagged them down to report that someone was injured, Clemmons said.

Once on the scene, the deputy called for EMS, Clemmons explained.

The deceased individual has been identified and their immediate family has been notified, but Clemmons said they will not release the individual’s name until they receive a response from the state medical examiner. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and no cause of death has been determined as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

“This is an open investigation,” Clemmons said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that no deputies discharged their weapon in the incident.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working together on the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

