Woman arrested for using fake credentials to become teacher

SMITHFIELD — The wife of a convicted felon who was recently arrested for allegedly using phony credentials to obtain a North Carolina teaching job is now facing the same charges.

WRAL reports that Ivette Serrano Hughes has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense. She resigned from her middle school teaching position before Johnston County Schools could fire her.

She’s married to Torains Adaryll Hughes, a former high school instructor and coach who was arrested June 20 for using faked documents to teach social studies. Investigators have confirmed he has out-of-state felony convictions. It was not immediately clear if the married suspects had lawyers.

District officials say they have revamped procedures to prevent scammers from using bogus credentials to gain jobs as educators. It’s not clear what specific procedures have changed.

Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute escalates

SHELBY — The Denny’s restaurant chain wants its customers to know that they can use the bathroom of their gender identity, nationwide, after a transgender woman was arrested this weekend in North Carolina.

News outlets say a man called police when the transgender woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina.

Responding officers informed the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the transgender woman was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting toward the man and his family.

A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind” and expects customers to treat people equally.

Guard suspends search for missing swimmer in North Carolina

WILMINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man who disappeared while swimming with a boogie board near a North Carolina inlet with treacherous currents.

Various federal, state and local agencies searched for the man since he was reported missing Wednesday morning by Oregon Inlet. The Guard suspended its search late Wednesday after a crew found his boogie board by an old bridge.

The National Park Service has identified the missing swimmer as a 60-year-old man. His name has not been released. He was apparently not wearing a life jacket.

Officer 1st Class Scott Dempsey is a search-and-rescue coordinator at the Guard’s 5th District in Portsmouth, Virginia. He says there have been at least six regional deaths of people not wearing life jackets in the past week alone.

2 years after storm, study planned to help Princeville homes

PRINCEVILLE — More than $1 million will be spent to determine if 75 North Carolina homes in the oldest town founded by slaves should be elevated to protect them from chronic flooding.

The state Department of Public Safety says in a news release that Edgecombe County will receive the money to study the feasibility of elevating the Princeville homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide almost $844,000 for the study. The state will provide the rest.

After the study, FEMA will make money available to construct and elevate homes that meet several criteria, including cost effectiveness.

The grant money comes from FEMA’s hazard mitigation program, which so far has awarded $88 million in North Carolina for this work on 683 residential properties damaged by Hurricane Matthew. The hurricane struck in 2017.

North Carolina county bans fireworks due to dry conditions

KENANSVILLE — Officials in a North Carolina county have enacted a ban on fireworks just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, citing dry conditions and a number of wildfires.

Duplin County Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick issued a declaration on Wednesday which also prohibits open burning. The ban took effect at noon and will remain in effect until further notice.

The declaration says conditions are expected to remain dry with high temperatures.

The county issued a similar ban on May 29, but rescinded it on June 10 after rainfall lessened the threat.