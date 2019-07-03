Possession of opioids

HAMLET — Jason Edwin Carl White of Curtis Circle on Friday was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

White allegedly had oxycodone hydrochloride and hydrocodone, along with a glass pipe and a 0.40 caliber handgun believed to be stolen and valued at $500, according to warrants for his arrest.

He was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $7,500 secure bond and has since been released. White is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Having a weapon in jail

ROCKINGHAM — Keith Tyrone Allred, 24, of Crestway Drive is charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

Allred was arrested on Friday after allegedly being found with a sharp piece of plastic which had been broken off of a dinner tray, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond. Allred is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Spitting on a deputy

ROCKINGHAM — Nancy Harris Buchanan, 58, of Boone Street was arrested and charged Saturday with one felony count of malicious conduct by a prisoner and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

Buchanan allegedly spit on a sheriff’s deputy who was in the process of transporting her, according to warrants for her arrest.

She is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $7,500 secure bond. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Assault on a female

ROCKINGHAM — Antoine Jaquelle McDonald, 27, of Circlewood Drive was arrested Tuesday and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and injury to personal property.

McDonald allegedly punched the victim in the face, scratched their neck and pulled their hair, as well as caused more than $200 in damage to a gas grill and the front door of a residence, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail. McDonald is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

ROCKINGHAM — Kalon Bates, 32, of Loren Circle was arrested on Sunday and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Bates allegedly injured the victim’s right shin, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Assault and battery

ROCKINGHAM — Shreyl Hewett Bates, 38, of Loren Circle was arrested on Sunday and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Warrants state that Bates hit the victim multiple times in the head and face with closed fists.

Bates is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.