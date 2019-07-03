Richmond County Schools preparing for 11th Stuff the Bus drive

HAMLET – Richmond County Schools is gearing up for its eleventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign which will be held Thursday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Rockingham. A Richmond County Schools bus will be on site, ready to be filled with school supplies that will go to students in Richmond County.

This school supplies drive is a partnership between United Way of Richmond County and Walmart of Rockingham as well as Richmond County Schools. Last year, we collected 32,500 supplies including notebooks, paper and pencils to give to our students Our mission is to provide students with the tools and supplies needed to have a successful school year. Supplies will not be given out during the Stuff the Bus event. They will be counted and distributed to each school based on need.

“We believe that the inability to afford schools supplies should not be an obstacle to a child’s success,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director for United Way of Richmond County. “One way that we are working to advance the good of all is to ensure that when school starts this year, every child has the ability to return to the classroom with the supplies that are needed for them to be successful.”

As in the past, sponsorship opportunities are available to local businesses and individuals. Those who choose to participate will have their organization’s name featured on one of the school bus windows, windshields or hoods. We are also accepting donations. In addition to being featured on the bus, there will also be a banner on display outside of Raider Stadium with

their logos during the first home game on August 23.

For more information on sponsorship for Stuff the Bus, please contact Public Information Officer Jasmine Hager at 910-582-5860 or [email protected] or Michelle Parrish, executive director of United Way of Richmond County, at 910-997-2173 or [email protected] To be featured on the back of the event t-shirt, please reach out by July 25.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_schoolslogo.jpg