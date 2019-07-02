State news briefs: July 2

North Carolina’s largest city tops homicide total for 2018

CHARLOTTE — A woman who was stabbed to death inside a home has pushed North Carolina’s largest city past the number of homicides it recorded for all of 2018.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responding to assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday found 35-year-old Aliyah Sakinah Terry with a stab wound. Emergency personnel took Terry to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said officers went to the same home Monday night and determined there had been a dispute between Terry and her live-in boyfriend, who had already left. Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Isaih Andrew Henderson III, charging him with murder.

With half of 2019 remaining, Charlotte has recorded 59 homicides, one more than for all of last year.

Body found in NC may have been connected car chase suspect

CLAYTON — A woman who knew the suspect that was killed in a high speed police chase in North Carolina has been found dead, but authorities haven’t said if the death may have prompted the suspect to flee and begin the chase.

Smithfield Police Department Chief Keith Powell said a woman’s body was found at a home Tuesday after being reported missing. Police say they’ve now launched a homicide investigation.

Powell told news outlets the suspect stole a vehicle from Paul Auto Sales, which appears to be less than a mile from where the woman was found.

Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire during the chase. Police used stop sticks to curb the vehicle, which crashed, killing the driver.

Police haven’t identified the driver, the woman or the nature of their relationship.

Rafters rescued after becoming stuck in NC’s Cape Fear River

ERWIN — A group of 17 rafters was rescued from North Carolina’s Cape Fear River when they became stranded after dark.

News outlets report the group of adults, teenagers and children had set out to tube down the river Monday afternoon. Erwin Fire & Rescue Chief John Wilkins said they told rescuers that once it got dark, they became disoriented and couldn’t find their way out.

The water levels were also low, which turned the float trip longer than expected. No injuries were reported when crews eventually rescued the group around 10 p.m.

WRAL reports firefighters gifted each of the rescued with an Erwin Fire Department T-shirt.

Police say former U. South Carolina quarterback shot in NC

CONCORD — North Carolina police say former University of South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital from being shot in a domestic dispute.

Concord Police said in a news release they think Wright got into an altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend showed up to drop off his daughter. Police say they were called to a home Monday when an argument followed and shots were fired.

News outlets report Wright is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

Concord Police have a warrant out for William Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wright began his football career at South Carolina in 1995. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

NC woman cited for contempt of court after outburst

GRAHAM — A woman attending a hearing for a North Carolina triple-murder suspect is behind bars, serving a 10-day sentence for contempt of court.

Media outlets report that 24-year-old Josselyn Farrior of Durham was sentenced Monday after a hearing in Alamance County court for 26-year-old Hyquan John Parker, formerly of Durham. He’s being held without bond in the shooting deaths of three men Sunday in Burlington.

The Times News of Burlington reports that District Court Judge James Hill had asked four women associated with the victims to leave as he proceeded with other cases. Deputies say Farrior yelled at Hill from the hallway: “That’s why you got voted out in Durham.”

Hill lost his re-election bid in November. He was filling in for other judges Monday in Alamance County.

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

Supporter of slain person arrested for disturbance in court

BURLINGTON — A supporter of a North Carolina slaying victim was arrested outside of county court for reportedly disturbing the proceedings and cursing at the suspect and the judge.

The Times-News of Burlington reports the first-appearance for 26-year-old Hyquan Parker, accused of murder in a Sunday night triple-homicide , escalated into a screaming match between a victim’s relatives and Alamance County Court officials Monday.

The newspaper says one of the victims’ supporters clapped when it was announced Parker wouldn’t receive bond. Judge James Hill told the relatives “this isn’t a sporting event,” and they continued to engage. Someone reportedly cursed at the judge and Parker.

The paper reports 23-year-old Josselyn Farrior was later arrested in the hallway as the disturbance continued. Hill sentenced her to 10 days in jail.

GOP consultant’s private files viewed in gerrymandering case

RALEIGH — A lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s legislative districts for having excessively political boundaries is going to trial, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it has no authority to rule on partisan gerrymandering claims.

What’s different about the case in Raleigh is that it’s getting heard in state court, and the claims are based on alleged violations of the North Carolina Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution.

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion last week involving North Carolina’s congressional map focused only on federal courts.

The state lawsuit challenging state House and Senate districts is scheduled to go to trial July 15.

A big issue during Tuesday’s pretrial hearing will be whether a Republican consultant’s private files will be allowed as evidence.

North Carolina’s original Bill of Rights copy on display

RALEIGH — It’s not every day you can see North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights, but you’ve got a chance this week in Raleigh.

The original copy is on display to visitors at the North Carolina Museum of History through Sunday, including July 4.

Each of the 13 original states received a copy of what were initially 12 amendments to the Constitution, signed by then-Vice President John Adams. Ten amendments were soon ratified.

Historians say the copy was stolen from the old Capitol building in 1865 by a Union soldier. The document wasn’t recovered until 2003 during an FBI sting operation involving an antiques dealer.

The copy is on display from time to time. It otherwise sits in one of two vaults in the State Archives.